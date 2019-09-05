Leading UK Telecommunications Provider EE, Part of the BT Group, Partners with Qualitest to Assist in Pioneering 5G and Their Digital Future

LONDON, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The leading UK Telecommunications provider BT will be working with Qualitest, the world's largest software testing and quality assurance company, who will support the delivery of the backbone to their digital infrastructure, including the further development of their 5G offering. The renewed and expanded contract supports the delivery of innovative products and services across their entire network, including expanding their 5G network, and further enhancing their Emergency Services Network offering.

Following a successful and unbroken 20-year relationship through EE and its predecessor companies, BT have doubled their commitment to Qualitest who stood out in a competitive landscape of providers who responded to the tender. The expanded scope of this initiative will enable Qualitest to provide an enhanced and comprehensive blend of services that will help BT accelerate their strategic roadmap. Qualitest began its partnership with Orange, which merged with T-Mobile to become EE, who were acquired by BT in 2016. The scope of the new project covers testing aspects of BT's mobile network, supporting over 30 million connections.

Jim Brooks, SVP, Telecom at Qualitest said, "We are proud of our close relationship with BT, which, through EE has been a cornerstone of our business for two decades. Our team successfully demonstrates Qualitest's value as a trusted partner, further expanding the remit of our engagement. We are excited to support BT in this next phase of digital growth and help them to continue to deliver the best network and service to ensure that customers are confident that their digital lives are in the safest pair of hands."

Lisa Lessels, Quality Assurance and Integration Director at BT said, "BT has re-selected Qualitest group for a two-year contract to provide mobile network testing to BT's Quality Assurance and Integration organisation, supporting more than 30 million connections. Qualitest was selected due to their position as a pure-play independent and focussed testing consultancy with a proven track record in providing value to BT."

This announcement comes at a time of growth and development for Qualitest who recently saw Bridgepoint take a majority stake in the company. The renewed partnership with BT is the latest in several new contracts within the telecoms, banking, insurance, government and cyber security sectors.

About Qualitest

Qualitest is the world's largest independent managed services provider of quality assurance and testing solutions. As a strategic partner, Qualitest helps brands move beyond functional testing and quality assurance to adopt quality engineering practices, helping them introduce innovations such as automation, AI, and crowd-sourced UX testing. Qualitest leverages domain expertise across industries, including financial services, media and entertainment, retail, consumer goods, technology, gaming, telecom, among others. Qualitest's global service delivery platform includes the United States, Israel, UK, India and Romania. To learn more, visit www.qualitestgroup.com.

About EE

EE, part of BT Group, is the largest and most advanced mobile communications company in the UK, delivering mobile and fixed communications services to consumers. EE runs the UK's biggest and fastest mobile network, having pioneered the UK's first superfast 4G mobile service in October 2012 and was the first European operator to surpass 14 million 4G customers in December 2015. EE has more than 550 shops across the UK. EE's 4G coverage extends to more than 80% of the UK's landmass (equal to more than 99% of the UK population) and EE has an ambition to extend 4G to 95% UK geographic coverage by 2020.

