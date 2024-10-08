Leading Ultra Premium Tequila Brand, Lo Siento, Appoints Nick Greeninger as Head of Sales and Commercial Strategy on Heels of Monumental Q2 and Q3 with Recent Expansion into Georgia, Michigan and Securement of New National Retail Partnerships

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lo Siento, the leading ultra-premium tequila at an attainable price point, is excited to share recent hiring news regarding the appointment of Nick Greeninger as the company's new Head of Sales and Commercial Strategy.

The news comes on the heels of a truly monumental Q2 and Q3 for the business, with expanded distribution footprint in Georgia with General Wholesale Company and Michigan with Great Lakes Wine and Spirits. Lo Siento has also secured noteworthy national retail partnerships, including Pavilions, Safeway, Trader Joe's, Total Wine, and Mothers Market in California during this calendar year.

Greeninger has over 15 years of experience within the beverage alcohol industry, having been part of the founding team behind St. Archer Beer, which sold to Molson Coors for a reported $81m in 2015. Nick joined BeatBox Beverages, one of the leading RTD companies in the States, as their Director of Business Development, helping to grow the business from $500K in revenue in three states to $26m annually during its 2020 calendar year. Nick went on to co-found Tolago Hard Seltzer.

"We could not be more excited to welcome Nick to the team officially. Nick brings a wealth of industry experience and the necessary playbooks to help grow our business as we continue to expand with our distributor partners," says Ryan Tierney, Founder & CEO of Lo Siento Tequila.

Tierney continues, "It always feels good when someone believes in your vision and business. It feels even better to get a leader like Nick to join you in the trenches full-time, especially someone who has garnered notable success multiple times within this hyper-competitive industry."

"Lo Siento is a modern drinker's brand with exceptional products. We have all seen the next generation move away from vodka and whiskey toward tequila. Lo Siento was light-years ahead of its competition on the additive-free trend, and the brand's ability to drive consumer appeal through storytelling is second to none." Nick continues saying, "We are moving fast to align with best-in-class distributors in key states and build a team of battle-tested sales and marketing professionals to support our growth. It is an honor to have this responsibility next to Ryan and the rest of the Lo Siento team."

Lo Siento is a premium, approachable tequila growing in popularity across California, Tennessee, Georgia, and Michigan. All Lo Siento products are 100% additive-free. The brand works closely with a single-family estate distillery in the Jalisco Highlands, where quality control and sustainability are the top priorities. The brand takes a fun angle on tequila by creating engaging content for the common consumer. Lo Siento aims to be the "Tito's of Tequila." Premium tequila at an attainable price point for the common consumer. All of the agave is single-plot, grown on the property, and raised 6-10 years to ensure full maturity. The Blanco and Reposado are ultra-high-quality products priced below $42.

