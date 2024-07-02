300 Accounts Secured To-Date Including Notable Retailers Such as Tower Liquor, Metro Bottle and Camp Creek World of Beverage

LOS ANGELES, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lo Siento, the leading ultra premium tequila at an attainable price point, is pleased to announce the company's strategic expansion into its third state: Georgia.

The company's full range of premium products (Silver, Reposado and Añejo) are now available in over 300 accounts in the state of Georgia across many notable retail and hospitality properties, including the following key retailers: Tower Liquor, Metro Bottle and Camp Creek World of Beverage.

Leading Ultra Premium Tequila Brand, Lo Siento, Expands into Third Market with Latest Strategic Roll-Out in Georgia

"This is really just the beginning of what will be an incredibly thrilling year ahead for us – we have been slowly and steadily building what we feel is going to be the breakout emerging tequila brand of the year," states Ryan Tierney, Founder of Lo Siento Tequila. "Georgia, more specifically, is a vibrant, exciting market for us and just one of many more state expansions in the pipeline – we are thrilled to have such great distributor and retail partners already on board for what will be a massive year ahead."

"We are super excited to be partnering with Lo Siento Tequila in Georgia as they launch their third state in the U.S. The first 60 days have been a tremendous success and have lived up to the expectations we all have for the brand," states Brandon Young, Brand Development Manager of General Wholesale. Young continues, "There has been early pull-through at retail and in the on-premise as consumers have been very receptive to the product itself and the marketing behind the brand. Lo Siento is in a great position to capitalize on the growth of the tequila category, and we look forward to doing so here in Georgia."

To find out where you can buy Lo Siento across the state of Georgia, visit https://losientotequila.com/pages/store-locator.

Lo Siento is a premium, approachable tequila that is growing in popularity across California and Tennessee. All Lo Siento products are 100% additive free. The brand is working closely with a single family estate distillery in the Jalisco Highlands where quality control and sustainability are the top priorities. All of the agave is single-plot, grown on property, and raised 6-10 years to ensure full maturity. Both the Blanco and Reposado are ultra-high quality products that are priced below $45.

To learn more, visit www.losientotequila.com or check out Instagram.

