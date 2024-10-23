According to a recent survey by leading beverage company Botrista , winner of Most Innovative Product at this year's SHFM conference, 86% of students have expressed a desire to see boba milk tea added to their campus dining options. Colleges and universities are partnering with Botrista to integrate trending, customizable boba drinks into their dining services in record time, meeting a significant student demand while enhancing campus life.

"Boba tea has gone from a niche beverage to a mainstream favorite, especially with students who crave unique, flavorful, and customizable options," said Sean Hsu, CEO at Botrista. "Our partnership with colleges and universities enables campuses to tap into this growing trend and meet the high demand for boba while maintaining efficient, cost-effective operations."

University of Arizona has set a remarkable precedent by implementing its boba program in just two weeks. Students on campus can now enjoy a variety of boba teas at several convenient locations, including a custom-built boba concept within the existing dining hall. "It's great to see the university responding so quickly to what we want," said one student enjoying a refreshing strawberry lemonade with mango popping boba.

"Dartmouth Dining has been thrilled to work with Botrista on the installation and execution of our newest Boba tea venue," Jon Plodzik, Director of Dining at Dartmouth College said. As the fall seasons change, students are enjoying a variety of trending flavors as a quick treat in between classes. "They have been exceptional in their support to us from the very beginning to our launch. Botrista makes it easy."

"We love giving students the options they crave," said Eric Blackledge, executive director of Campus Dining and Shops at University of Buffalo. "The excitement has already elevated our campus dining experience."

At Occidental College, the smaller campus size hasn't deterred them from making a big impact. The centrally located Tiger Cooler is now serving up boba tea to enthusiastic students. "Without this option, I'd have to walk at least 20 minutes for boba," commented a grateful student.

Indiana University is bringing the boba craze to the Midwest. The Sugar & Spice Cafe has introduced Botrista's drink program, serving boba drinks alongside popular coffee options. "I love grabbing a quick boba between classes. It's fast and convenient," said a satisfied student.

Members of the Botrista team will meet with existing college and foodservice organizations at the NACAS C3X Annual Conference & Expo which brings together over 1,000 leaders in higher education. The beverage team will speak to the evolution of campus dining on campuses and give campus foodservice directors a taste of the always on-trend beverage platform.

The success of boba tea on these campuses reflects more than just a popular trend. It underscores the importance of adapting to student preferences and evolving campus dining options. Today's students crave diversity, personalization, and unique experiences—qualities that boba tea delivers in abundance.

For universities, staying ahead of dining trends like the boba movement not only satisfies student cravings but also strengthens campus culture and impacts enrollment and retention rates - with 80% of students saying dining was an important factor in their decision making process for college.

The rapid adoption of boba programs on campuses reflects a larger shift in higher education: the need to create dynamic, student-centered environments that extend beyond the classroom. By listening to and acting on student preferences, universities are cultivating spaces where diversity is celebrated, community is strengthened, and the student experience is continuously enriched.

