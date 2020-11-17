Leading Up to World AIDS Day, Black AIDS Institute Launches New Website with a Video Interview Featuring Celebrity Tina Knowles-Lawson

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Black AIDS Institute (BAI), the nation's only think and do tank committed to ending HIV in Black America, has launched its new website in advance of the December 1 annual observance of World AIDS Day. BAI's new site aims to educate and mobilize Black Americans, allies, and institutions about the intertwined community burden of HIV and racial justice. Timed with the site launch, BAI also inaugurated Black Voices Matter , a video conversation series that amplifies Black influencers with varied perspectives and platforms to take HIV awareness into spaces where it has previously not been well-understood. Black Voices Matter's inaugural conversation, with much-loved celebrity and entrepreneur, Mrs. Tina Knowles-Lawson, can be viewed on the new website .

Tina Knowles-Lawson

"Like many of us, Mrs. Tina has lost a loved one to HIV/AIDS at a time when life-saving prevention and treatment therapies were not yet available. Instead of perpetuating HIV stigma that still prevents many Black people from seeking available medical and social support, she uses her platform for HIV education. I'm so grateful that she kicked off our Black Voices Matter conversation series and we look forward to collaborating with her again," said BAI President and CEO, Raniyah Copeland.

View Mrs. Tina Knowles-Lawson's interview here

Founded in 1999, the Black AIDS Institute (BAI) is the only uniquely and unapologetically Black think and do tank in America. Our mission is to end HIV in Black communities by engaging and mobilizing Black institutions and individuals to confront the epidemic. We are led by people who represent the issues we serve. We source our capacity building, mobilization, and advocacy efforts from Black leaders and communities across the country, and provide culturally respectful, high-quality, HIV prevention and care services for Black people in Los Angeles. Learn more at https://blackaids.org

