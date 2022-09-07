Leading U.S. Cannabis Franchise Fuels 2022 Growth With New Market Expansion and Pending Transformative Acquisition

Unity Rd. Revs Up For Record-Setting Year and Developing International Expansion

PHOENIX, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unity Rd., the first true national cannabis dispensary franchise in the U.S., has hit record-breaking milestones in 2022. From a pending acquisition that will expand the brand into the world's second largest cannabis market to opening three new shops and being recognized as one of the 'Best Cannabis Companies to Work For' by a leading industry publication, Unity Rd. is set to close out the 2022 calendar year with remarkable growth throughout the U.S. and beyond.

In July 2022, Unity Rd. supported local entrepreneurs, B.J. Olson and Adam Jorgensen in making history by opening the first non-tribal, state-licensed medical cannabis establishment in South Dakota. (PRNewsfoto/Unity Rd.)

"This year has been filled with impressive development milestones that have put us on the fast-track to becoming one of the largest cannabis retail franchisors in the world," said Unity Rd. Chief Franchise Officer, Mike Weinberger. "Our goal is to keep dispensary ownership local by aiding passionate entrepreneurs in entering the complex space with confidence – ultimately, offering a trusted local cannabis source to their communities."

The cannabis dispensary franchise accomplished the following milestones:

Industry newcomers have deemed Unity Rd. the go-to franchise opportunity for entering and navigating the complex $25 billion cannabis industry. The dispensary franchise is actively seeking qualified partners across the U.S. who would benefit from the systems, processes and ongoing support its team provides.

For more information about the Unity Rd. franchise opportunity, contact [email protected], call 720-923-5262 or visit unityrd.com.

ABOUT UNITY RD. :

Unity Rd. is bridging the two previously disconnected worlds of cannabis and franchising. The industry trailblazer is the first to bring the cannabis dispensary franchise model to the United States—with duality of prowess in both industries to back it up. Built up from a collective 200 years in the legal cannabis industry and franchising, the company helps eager operators enter the complex industry with ease. The marijuana franchise pioneer offers its partners the knowledge, resources and ongoing support needed to compliantly and successfully operate a dispensary. Launched in 2018, Unity Rd. has four shops open across the U.S. along with multiple agreements signed with 20 entrepreneurial groups who are developing the brand in 10-plus states. In 2021, Unity Rd. became the first member of its kind to join the International Franchise Association (IFA) , solidifying its position as the first true cannabis dispensary franchise in the U.S. The franchise was also named one of the "Best Cannabis Companies to Work For" in the dispensary category for Cannabis Business Times' 2022 and 2020 lists. For more information, visit unityrd.com .

Media Contact:

Marisa Beaumont

Fishman PR

[email protected]

847-945-1300





SOURCE Unity Rd.