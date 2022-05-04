Leading US Manufacturer Expands New Location

CORONA, Calif., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Peabody Engineering, in their 70th year in business, has expanded its products and services to America's East Coast in the midst of booming success in the West. Peabody Engineering's new east coast manufacturing facility in Liberty, South Carolina is Completed and in production. The 50,000 square foot facility will have the capacity to produce all the company's molded products you know and love from their west coast facility, as well as their engineered tank and equipment fabrication division with the same state-of-the-art technology and equipment in their new east coast location.

Liberty, South Carolina Corona, California

This project is a clear commitment to the client base, city of Liberty and the county of Pickens as a production location. It is also the next logical step to strengthen the company's position to meet the increasing customer and production demands, offering two great locations for Peabody Products with shortened lead times and regional availability.

"This is a strategic move for Peabody to leverage the distribution and logistics networks in this strategic location on the east coast," says Mark Peabody, CEO. "It puts us closer to some of our key customers and allows us to tap into the strong labor force in Liberty, South Carolina." The new manufacturing operations will allow clients a second location to get products locally, with faster delivery times, and create 35+ new jobs. Potential employment opportunities include rotational molding machine operator and trainee, welder/fabricators, assemblers, product finishers, purchasing/Inventory control, customer services, maintenance technicians, CAD designer, and office personnel.

As a U.S. based, family-owned corporation, Peabody is committed to the communities where it does business. They have been successful for the past 70 years, delivering quality, durable, reliable, and sustainable products to the agricultural & Industrial chemical industries and beyond, by focusing on what matters most: their values, their customers, and how their products and services make a difference to the industries they serve and the communities where they operate.

"We're excited to come to Liberty, South Carolina,'' says Peabody. "We believe in the value of Made-in-the-USA products. It's good for our employees, our customers, and our country."

About Peabody Engineering

Peabody Engineering was originally founded as a small business selling agricultural fertilizer equipment in the Western United States, and quickly grew into a manufacturer of bulk storage containers and related products for chemicals. Today, the company produces polyethylene commercial industrial storage tanks for a variety of industries, containment enclosure products, composite fiberglass fabricated products and other plastic products that meet the demand of a wide range of markets.

Media contact:

Mark Peabody

[email protected]

(951) 355-7724

www.4peabody.com

SOURCE Peabody Engineering