Leading U.S. Men's Grooming Company MANSCAPED Launches in Australia

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MANSCAPED , the only brand dedicated to men's below-the-waist grooming and hygiene, is buzzing with excitement having officially launched in Australia. Aussies might make sunkissed skin, attractive faces and confident attitudes look downright easy, but the truth is that many maintain a rigorous grooming routine - from head to toe. This high propensity of men who already manscape, and inherently care about self-image and presentation, make Australia a prime market for the booming grooming company.

MANSCAPED now shipping to Australia at au.manscaped.com

At the helm of this international expansion is Ben Acott, Senior Vice President of Growth and an Aussie living in San Diego. "Expansion into Australia is very meaningful to us," said Acott. "Australian men are well ahead of the world when it comes to fashion, and the investment they make in fashion and grooming is within the top three markets globally."

MANSCAPED offers a full line of products that have quickly become a staple and daily ritual of more than 1,000,000 consumers in the U.S. The intelligently designed and developed product range includes precision-engineered tools, unique formulations and accessories that ensure a simple and effective manscaping routine.

While MANSCAPED is made for the modern man, the products benefit everyone. In fact, a reported 85% of women prefer men who manscape. "We're confident that our idea of Refining the Gentleman will resonate with Australian consumers - from the proudest countrymen to their discerning female mates," added Acott.

"At MANSCAPED, our bigger purpose is to empower men and break the stigma that comes with tending to one's nether regions," said Paul Tran, Founder and CEO of MANSCAPED. "We were the first to speak to the importance of proper hygiene and testicular health, and have enhanced that mission through our partnership with the Testicular Cancer Society. We look forward to bringing a level of awareness to such a savvy market, through our proven comedic yet educational approach, of course."

One of the fastest-growing consumer packaged goods companies in the U.S., MANSCAPED grew its headcount by an incredible 500% in 2019, with Acott leading the charge. He is currently working on defining a team in Australia that will support the expansion across customer service, establish the retail footprint and support the entire Asia Pacific region.

Primarily interested in developing relationships with men directly, MANSCAPED products, special offers and highly informative and myth-busting blog entries are available online at AU.MANSCAPED.com . Major retail updates in Australia are soon to follow, after a successful national rollout in Target in the U.S. last year.

About MANSCAPED:

Founded in 2017, San Diego, California-based MANSCAPED is the only brand dedicated to men's grooming and hygiene below-the-waist. The product range includes top-of-the-line precision-engineered tools, unique formulations and accessories to ensure a simple and effective manscaping routine. With direct-to-consumer shipping, as well as in-store options across the U.S., MANSCAPED is a one-stop shopping destination for men looking for a brand that is focused on the needs of what has, for too long, been a sensitive and often taboo subject. For more information, visit MANSCAPED.com or follow on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter , and YouTube .

