LEADING US SYSTEM INTEGRATOR iBUYPOWER EXPANDS SERVICES TO CANADA WITH EXTENSIVE RETAIL PARTNERSHIPS

Visit iBUYPOWER at the Canadian National Exhibition (CNE) from Aug. 16-Sept. 2, First Canadian Service Center Now Open as Part of 25th Anniversary Commitment to Customer Excellence

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif., Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- iBUYPOWER, a fully independent and leading manufacturer of high-performance pre-built and custom gaming PCs based in North America, is thrilled to announce a major expansion of its services and product offerings for the Canada market. As part of its 25th anniversary commitment to ensuring customer excellence, the company is now entering into several partnerships with some of Canada's top retailers in the gaming and technology space and is celebrating these new campaigns by attending the Canadian National Exhibition 2024, commonly known as CNE, which runs from Aug. 16 to Sept. 2.

iBUYPOWER Gaming Systems Now Available Across Canadian Retailers

iBUYPOWER makes its biggest push into Canada, as while iBUYPOWER will continue to build and sell gaming systems to Canadian customers directly online, those same customers can now access, try out, and purchase new PCs directly from the country's most popular retailers. These include currently active partners like Costco Canada and Best Buy Canada alongside other major retailers, including Staples Canada, Visions Electronics and Newegg Canada.

iBUYPOWER is celebrating this expansion by attending the Canadian National Exhibition 2024 at Booth 6215 from Aug. 16 to Sept. 2, where it will show off its latest line-up of prebuilt gaming PCs at the 2024 Gaming Garage sponsored by Intel for attendees to discover and experience.

"For the last twenty-five years we've been in operation, it's been tremendously exciting and incredibly humbling to see our systems represented at various retailers in the United States, so to be able to service even more fans of PC gaming across the globe is an even bigger achievement I am thrilled to share with everyone," said Kevin Hsiang, Director of Etail and Procurement at iBUYPOWER. "Even with twenty-five successful years, we have no plans to stop as we continue to home in on ensuring customer excellence for anyone that is considering purchasing a system from us no matter where they are in the world."

iBUYPOWER partners with Toronto-based Distributor ASI to Support Canadian Customers

As part of its 25th anniversary plans, iBUYPOWER is further supporting Canadian iBUYPOWER PC owners who are looking to troubleshoot and diagnose issues with their system. Thanks to a collaboration with ASI, a leader in the distribution of IT products for nearly four decades, iBUYPOWER aims to further improve its customer service capabilities with expedited repairs and servicing for customer purchases whether they purchased their system from a retailer or directly from iBUYPOWER's website starting today.

WEBSITES

To learn more about iBUYPOWER's offerings at various retailers, please visit:

Costco Canada https://ibp.gg/CostcoCanada

Best Buy Canada https://ibp.gg/BestBuyCanada

Staples Canada https://ibp.gg/StaplesCanada

Vision Electronics https://ibp.gg/Visions

Newegg Canada https://ibp.gg/NeweggCanada



About iBUYPOWER

iBUYPOWER is a fully independent and leading manufacturer of high-performance pre-built and custom gaming PCs based in North America. The company was founded in 1999 on its core values of Perseverance, Unity, Strength, and Ambition. These values are reflected in the company's promise to build the best gaming systems for the most discerning gamers since its founding. iBUYPOWER has worked intimately with hardware and software brands such as Intel, NVIDIA, AMD, Microsoft, WD, ASUS, Bethesda, MLG, Riot Games, HoYoverse, and many more. iBUYPOWER is headquartered in City of Industry, California. Information about the company and its products can be found at: https://www.ibuypower.com/.

For its 25th Anniversary, iBUYPOWER is recommitting to its values to ensure customers and partners alike experience superior gaming performance and reliability, as well as bespoke and premium customer service - all to provide customers with the best PC gaming experience through unsurpassed value and quality at affordable prices. For more information, please visit: https://www.ibuypower.com/community/25th-anniversary.

