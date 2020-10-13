Leading U.S. Wholesaler MARQUE Luxury Launches New Showroom in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MARQUE Luxury, the wholesale industry's leading authority in authentic pre-owned designer goods, opened its fifth U.S. location today in Los Angeles, California.

The Downtown L.A. showroom is MARQUE's second location in Southern California after its headquarters in Orange County. Accessible by appointment only, MARQUE's showroom is located in the California Market Center (CMC), known for its strategic proximity to the city's fashion district and annual industry trade show locations. Marque carries all of the top luxury brands including but not limited to Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Gucci, and more, with 30% of their wholesale business taking place in the state.

Besides being a trusted provider of resellable luxury handbags, MARQUE Luxury offers the MARQUE Mentor membership program for prospective new entrants into the resale space. Subscribers can access MARQUE's toolkit and software, connect with industry experts, and use the existing showroom as a resource to create social media and marketing content under the guidance of verified advisors.

"Our Los Angeles showroom opening is the start of a new chapter for us as we continue our mission to make luxury wholesale items accessible to our clients," said Quentin Caruana, Founder and President, MARQUE Luxury. "Downtown LA is a neighborhood where fashion, technology, and innovation intersect, making it the perfect place to not only conduct business with our clients but to connect with our MARQUE Mentor members as they grow their businesses."

MARQUE showrooms are accessible to only MARQUE Luxury-approved wholesale dealers and Mentor members. The location will be maintaining COVID-19 safety precautions outlined by government officials, with viewings made possible by appointment only, disinfecting spaces between visitors, temperature checks, and mandatory mask-wearing by both employees and clients.

MARQUE Luxury clients, MARQUE Mentor participants, and wholesale industry members interested in getting started or making an appointment can learn more by visiting https://www.marqueluxury.com/ or calling (877) 262-7783.

MARQUE Los Angeles

110 E 9th St Suite C-395

Los Ángeles Ca 90079

(877) 262-7783

[email protected]

About MARQUE Luxury

MARQUE was established by industry veterans to support the high demand for authentic pre-owned designer goods worldwide. The word "Marque" translates to the name "Brand" in the French language. The company has multiple showrooms and fulfillment locations in the United States, including Irvine, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Dallas, Texas; Atlanta, Georgia; and Los Angeles, California with international locations in Singapore, Indonesia, Japan, and Korea. MARQUE procures authentic pre-owned designer goods through direct purchase from the public and industry-specific dealer auctions. The company sells items through online websites, online marketplaces, and through various wholesale channels.

https://www.marqueluxury.com/

Media Contact:

Michelle Yampolsky-Gomez

(877) 262-7783

[email protected]

SOURCE MARQUE Luxury