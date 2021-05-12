Leading Vape Company Humble Juice Co. to Showcase Products at Tobacco Plus Expo

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Humble Juice Co., a leading e-liquid company with a humble beginning, announced today its presence at the upcoming Tobacco Plus Expo. The three-day trade show will be held May 12-14 at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. Humble will be located in booth No. 6072.

"We are proud to introduce those attending TPE to our brand..." Tweet this Humble will be located at booth No. 6072 at the 2021 TPE International trade show, May 12-14, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The brand's 11 unforgettable flavors, including its recently released Sweet Citrus, will be available at TPE for retailers to sample. Humble representatives will be at the booth to share information on its core product offerings, all of which were included in the brand's Premarket Tobacco Product Application (PMTA) submitted to the Food and Drug Administration in September 2020.

"We are excited that Humble Juice Co. will be back at Tobacco Plus Expo in the flesh after last year's event taking place virtually," said Daniel Clark, CEO of Humble. "Humble is one of the e-liquid brands that have completed the preliminary PMTA review phase and is awaiting the start of the substantive review process. We are proud to introduce those attending TPE to our brand and share information about our focus on compliance and quality products."

To learn more about TPE, visit https://tobaccoplusexpo.com.

About Humble Juice Co.

Founded in 2015 by Daniel Clark, the Southern California-based company, was born from a single idea: Hardworking, honest people can make high-quality vape e-juice at an affordable price. That humble goal has resulted in the brand's demand both domestically and internationally, a robust e-commerce and retailer presence, and a thriving innovation pipeline.

Humble is committed to producing flavor-filled and complaint e-juice, and is currently undergoing the Premarket Tobacco Product Application process with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

To learn more about Humble, visit www.humblejuiceco.com.

SOURCE Humble Juice Co.

Related Links

https://www.humblejuiceco.com

