Leading Vegas travel site selects eureQa to accelerate testing

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- eureQa, today announced that Vegas.com, the official Vegas travel site, has selected eureQa to accelerate its testing and improve the quality of user experience on its travel sites. Vegas.com will use the eureQa automation platform to implement a continuous testing solution that will help it roll out changes to its travel sites faster and with greater confidence.

The eureQa automation platform uses AI and machine learning to reduce the time and effort to build test automation. eureQa uses AI to reduce false positives, and improve quality and reliability of test results, significantly improving the ROI from test automation. Global brands like Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Crocs, and retailers like The Vermont Country Store, Floor and Décor, Advance Auto Parts, Bare Necessities and many others use eureQa to accelerate rollout of features and updates to their eCommerce sites

"eureQa helps us increase test coverage efficiently and enables us to make sure that the travel planning and buying experience we provide our customers is of the highest quality," said Charles Howell, QA Manager at Vegas.com. He added, "eureQa is critical to our ability to make sure our applications work consistently on all browsers and devices."

"eCommerce site revenue has a high correlation to quality, and eureQa makes sure that this quality is achieved in the fastest and most efficient manner," said Badri Nittoor, CEO of eureQa, adding, "eureQa employs machine learning to identify the root cause of issues found during testing, helping our customers eliminate up to 90% of the effort in triaging failed tests."

About eureQa

eureQa is an AI&ML powered automation platform for testing eCommerce apps and enterprise SaaS implementations. It supports automated functional regression testing, cross browser/device testing, API/DB testing, performance/load testing and synthetic monitoring on a SaaS+Cloud platform. eureQa, LLC is headquartered in Cherry Hill, NJ and has offices in Hyderabad, India. For more information on eureQa follow eureQa at:

