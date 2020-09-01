Leading VFX Studio Crafty Apes Expands Sales Team With New Hire

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Crafty Apes, a full-service visual effects powerhouse with six production facilities nationwide, has hired Mary Ida Bonadio as their new commercial sales representative.

Crafty Apes has been providing design and look development, on-set consultation, and post services to expand their commercial VFX division in partnership with advertising clients nationwide. Having recently doubled their footprint in Midtown Manhattan, Crafty Apes is taking their feature and episodic visual effects expertise and expanding its reach into the commercial space with the help of industry veteran Mary Ida Bonadio.

With several decades of experience in marketing and sales, and having represented talent for major retailers including Jeep, McDonald's, Hallmark, Ford, Reebok and many others, Bonadio will be connecting agencies and clients directly with Crafty Apes. "I am excited to join Crafty Apes, a studio that is top-tier creatively. I am always searching for new and inventive ways of looking at the world, and Crafty Apes fulfills my natural curiosity and interest in creating what has yet to be visualized," she says.

Matt Akey, Executive Producer at Crafty Apes, commented on Bonadio's hire saying. "We're really fortunate to have her join the team. Mary's industry relationships and tenure in the ad world, her artistic background and her business know-how, will be an invaluable asset to the team and help us explore further creative partnerships with major brands that are looking for cool ways to tell stories visually."

Crafty Apes' recent credits include fan-favorite and critically-acclaimed films such as Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey, Hobbs and Shaw, Palm Springs, Dolemite Is My Name, and Jumanji: The Next Level, as well as top episodic series including Star Trek: Picard and Perry Mason, to name a few.

About Crafty Apes



Crafty Apes is a full-service visual effects company started in Los Angeles, with studios in Los Angeles, Atlanta, New York, Baton Rouge, Albuquerque and Vancouver. Beginning as a VFX studio for film and TV, Crafty Apes has grown to include a talented roster of creative and production supervisors that offer set supervision, VFX consultation and high-end CG and previsualization services. Crafty Apes' work can be seen on such projects as Birds of Prey, Just Mercy, La La Land, Dolemite Is My Name, Hobbs & Shaw, Star Trek: Picard, The Orville, Doctor Strange, Men in Black: International, Deadpool 2, and many more. For more information, visit craftyapes.com.

