Leading Voices in Evidence-aligned Reading Instruction to Converge at The Reading League Summit 2024 in San Diego

SYRACUSE, N.Y., April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Reading League, a national nonprofit organization leading the advancement of evidence-aligned reading instruction, is expecting nearly 1,000 attendees at its second annual Summit, "Finding Alignment: From Research to Practice" Saturday at the Town and Country Resort in San Diego.

The event will bring together renowned experts, educators, researchers, and advocates to discuss the latest advancements in literacy instruction. Opening speakers include Dr. Maria Murray, CEO and President of The Reading League; Kari Kurto, National Science of Reading Project Director at The Reading League; Martha Hernandez, Executive Director of Californians Together; and neuroscientist Dr. Stanislas Dehaene, one of the most notable experts on learning and the brain, who will deliver the morning's virtual keynote address.

The full schedule and list of speakers can be found here .

"We are fortunate to bring together such a remarkable lineup of speakers and panelists who are at the forefront of evidence-aligned reading instruction, specifically for English learners and emergent bilingual students," Dr. Murray said. "Remarkably, the number of registered attendees has doubled this year, which affirms the value of the Summit."

The agenda for the Summit is designed to facilitate in-depth discussions and collaboration. Panels will cover a wide range of topics, including neuroscience and research, equitable assessment data for English learners and emergent bilinguals, connecting research to classroom practice, and developing sustainable evidence-aligned systems. Each panel will feature leading experts in their respective fields.

In addition to the informative sessions, attendees will have the opportunity to network, explore an expo featuring educational resources, and engage in table discussions to exchange ideas and best practices.

The Reading League is a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing the awareness, understanding, and use of evidence-aligned reading instruction. Through professional development, advocacy, and community engagement, The Reading League aims to improve reading outcomes for all children. We believe that all children deserve to learn to read, and all teachers can learn to teach them. For more information, visit thereadingleague.org.

