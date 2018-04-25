Leading VR Voice Cathy Hackl Joins You Are Here Labs to 'Redefine Reality' for Business

ATLANTA, April 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cathy Hackl, one of the top women in the dynamic industry of augmented reality and virtual reality, has been named as Futurist at You Are Here Labs. In this role she will work with You Are Here's innovative team to explore the latest technology trends in VR, Augmented Reality and with emphasis on incorporating future technologies into business strategies. This addition complements the company's strategic mix of immersive technologies that help agencies, brands and companies engage, educate and inspire all over the world. You Are Here Labs' clients include Porsche, AT&T, Lexus, Carnival Cruise Lines, Southern Company and National Geographic.

Cathy Hackl joins You Are Here, one of the Southeast's most prominent VR AR Labs.

Hackl, an award-winning tech innovator and one of the most influential women in the AR / VR tech industry, will explore how new and emerging technologies can positively impact businesses and brands. With AR / VR estimated to reach a market size of $215 billion in 2021 (Statista), it's critical for organizations and brands to educate themselves and work with experts to usher in a new, redefined digital reality.

"We recognized Cathy's leadership in our industry," said John Buzzell, President of You Are Here Labs, "and Cathy's strong female voice on the future of technology will be a great asset to our clients, helping future-proof their businesses."

Prior to joining You Are Here Labs, Hackl worked at HTC VIVE during the launch of their latest VR headset and their partnership with Warner Brothers for the blockbuster, Ready Player One. She sits on the Advisory Board of the global VR / AR Association as well as the Board of Invest Atlanta's Creative Industries Fund.

"It's an immense privilege to be one of only a handful of professional female futurists working in the innovation industry today. I'm honored to be blazing the trail," said Hackl.

Hackl is the co-author of Marketing New Realities: An Introduction to VR & AR Marketing, Branding & Communications. She's a sought after international speaker and immersive industry expert. Hackl, an Oculus Launchpad 2017 fellow, assisted UPS as a VR expert during the launch of their VR driving training program.

About You Are Here Labs

You Are Here Labs helps brands market with innovative immersive technologies like Augmented Reality and VR, and empowers companies through virtual training. The company provides innovative app development, thoughtful content, and cutting-edge design to deliver measurable and delightful experiences for successful business outcomes.

Started in 2013 as an innovations lab, this passionate group of thinkers, creators, and developers combines the expertise of a creative agency and technology solution provider in servicing clients such as Porsche, AT&T, Carnival Cruise Lines and National Geographic with augmented reality and virtual reality solutions. You Are Here Labs is a privately-held company is headquartered in Atlanta. More information can be found at http://www.youareherecorp.com/.

