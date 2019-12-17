Leading weighted blanket brand, BlanQuil, now available exclusively at Sleep Country Canada and Dormez-vous

HOUSTON, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BlanQuil is pleased to announce an exclusive Canadian distribution with Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. ("Sleep Country" or "Sleep Country Canada" or the "Company") (TSX: ZZZ).

Widely popular with American consumers and endorsed by celebrities, BlanQuil combines product innovation with quality design to help provide benefits that are linked to improved sleep, mood and relaxation.

Launching for the first time in Canada, BlanQuil's Premium Weighted Blankets will be sold exclusively at Sleep Country Canada and Dormez-vous, both online and in-store.

"We are committed to providing Canadians with the very best sleep products, and are thrilled to help bring industry leader BlanQuil to Canada," said Stewart Schaefer, Chief Business Development Officer, Sleep Country Canada. "In BlanQuil, we found a great partner that shares our passion for sleep, and we know Canadians are going to love their line of products."

BlanQuil creates therapeutic sleep products that utilize the power of proprioceptive input, a well-regarded therapeutic method that stimulates pressure points on the body, for a reduction in cortisol levels and an increase in serotonin and melatonin production. BlanQuil's blankets are filled utilizing eco-friendly glass beads, and are available in a variety of colours and weights.

"We are excited to launch BlanQuil to the Canadian market and are looking forward to integrating with Sleep Country Canada's new Sleep Commerce Platform," said Marcelo Altamiranda, CEO of BlanQuil. "Sleep Country Canada's unmatched nationwide reach and regional coverage coupled with their impeccable reputation makes them the perfect partner for BlanQuil."

As part of its All For Sleep brand stance, Sleep Country is committed to providing consumers with an extensive assortment of the best sleep essentials. BlanQuil joins a long list of industry-leading brands available at Sleep Country Canada, bringing Canadians the best in mattresses, bedding, pillows, bases and other innovative sleep products.

Consumers can purchase a variety of different BlanQuil Premium Weighted Blankets in store or online at SleepCountry.ca , Dormezvous.com, or myblanquil.ca . The BlanQuil site is designed by BlanQuil but powered by "SleepCommerce" a new Sleep Country eCommerce platform that allows online retailers that are partners with Sleep Country, a suite of services including: payments, site content management, marketing, shipping and customer engagement tools to simplify the process of running their online store with the help of Sleep Country's powerful ecosystem.

About Sleep Country Canada

Sleep Country is Canada's leading omnichannel mattress and bedding retailer and the only specialty sleep products retailer with a national bricks and mortar footprint and an online presence. Sleep Country operates under three retail banners (the "Banners"): "Sleep Country Canada", with omnichannel operations in Canada excluding Québec; "Dormez-vous?" with omnichannel operations in Québec and "Endy", Canada's leading online mattress-in-a-box retailer. As of December 12, 2019, Sleep Country has 276 stores and 17 distribution centres across Canada. All of the Company's stores are corporate-owned, enabling it to develop and maintain a strong culture of customer service, resulting in a consistent and superior in-store and home delivery experience. Sleep Country also works closely with Canadian charities to donate new and gently used mattresses to families and children in need.

About BlanQuil

BlanQuil is the leading premium weighted blanket and sleep accessories company that utilizes the power of deep touch stimulation to effectively support the body. Combining product innovation with quality and luxury design, BlanQuil helps to improve sleep, balance mood and increase relaxation. Learn more at www.myblanquil.com and say hi @myblanquil .

