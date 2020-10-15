Leading Wellness Brand, Dr Teal's And Professional Football Superstars Aaron Donald, George Kittle And Derrick Henry Share The Importance Of Muscle Recovery To Reach Peak Performance

STAMFORD, Conn., Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Two-time defensive player of the year and All-Pro defensive end Aaron Donald, All-Pro tight end George Kittle, and All-Pro running back Derrick Henry understand firsthand the benefits of balancing rigorous workouts with muscle recovery to maintain peak performance. Dr Teal's Pure Epsom Salt Soaks is what these professional athletes reach for to help speed recovery time as well as ease aches and muscle pains after workouts. Harnessing the power of magnesium combined with natural essential oils, each player will share how muscle recovery is essential to maintain peak performance throughout the season with the help of Dr Teal's Epsom Salt Soaks.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here:

https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8793851-football-superstars-muscle-recovery-treatment-dr-teals-epsom-salt-soaks/

"Dr Teal's has teamed-up with the most talented players in the league who recognize that muscle recovery is just as important as the workout," said Bradley Essig, Chief Marketing Officer, PDC Brands. "These guys consistently push their bodies to the limit and depend on Dr Teal's Epsom Salt Soaks to help their bodies recover, so they can train harder tomorrow."

"My dad taught me the importance of having a strong work ethic, and that includes taking care of my body to help avoid injuries," says Donald. With six seasons in the league, he learned from the veteran players early-on in his career that it is critical to recharge his body after a tough workout. "All the guys swore by Dr Teal's, and I've been using their products as part of my post-workout recovery for years."

Dr Teal's Epsom Salt Soaks are a blend of Magnesium Sulfate U.S.P. and natural essential oils, both known to help relax overworked muscles and ease muscle soreness, an important recovery component after any workout.

Coming off last season's appearance in the Big Game, George Kittle can tell you that an Epsom Salt soak is an essential part of his post-workout regimen. "After training hard, I always take a bath with Dr Teal's," says Kittle. "It eases my muscle pain and helps me prepare mentally and physically for the next game."

Derrick Henry also knows the importance of keeping his mind and body in the best possible condition after leading the league in rushing yards last season. "Rest, hydration and soaking. This three-step recovery process is a critical part of my training," says Henry.

All three players discovered Dr Teal's Epsom Salt Soaks early-on in their careers and still use it today for muscle recovery.

To help ease body aches and speed up recovery time, pour two cups of Dr Teal's Epsom Salt Soaks into warm bath water and soak for 20 minutes. Dr Teal's Epsom Salt Soaks are available at major retailers nationwide for $4.87-$6.99.

For more information on the complete portfolio of products developed to help you relax and recharge, follow @DrTeals on Instagram and Facebook, and check out Donald (@aarondonald99), Kittle (@gkittle46) and Henry (@last_king_2) on Instagram to learn more about how they reset after a big game or workout.

