Leading Wellness Brand HUM Nutrition Launches Low FODMAP Protein Powder CORE STRENGTH™

"Protein is an important part of a healthy diet," says Alex Caspero, HUM Registered Dietitian. "It contains amino acids that are the body's building blocks to repair muscles and bones, cell and tissue structure, support the immune system and balance hormones."

"Many people want to add a protein powder to their diet, but don't because of bloating concerns with typical ingredients like whey, soy, almonds, and artificial sugar alcohol sweeteners." says Caspero. "Core Strength™ is certified low FODMAP and specifically designed to omit the typical bloating concerns that arise with other protein powders."

HUM Nutrition created CORE STRENGTH™ as a direct answer to a consumer need.

"HUM was founded because of a personal need," says founder Walter Faulstroh. "We continue to approach all of our innovation by addressing the pain points of our consumers and finding solutions to improve their wellness routines."

Prior to formulating, HUM reached out to 1000 customers: 70% use protein powder and, of that group, 80% prefer a plant-based product. "What we heard most," Faulstroh continues, "was that they wanted a clean product that is easy to digest, non-bloating and helps build lean muscle. So that is what we're delivering."

CORE STRENGTH™ offers a Low FODMAP alternative to the protein powders available.



What are FODMAPS? FODMAPS or fermentable oglio- di-, mono-saccharides and polyols, are short- chain carbohydrates (sugars) that are not completely digested or absorbed in our intestines and can cause gas when fermented by gut bacteria. Common FODMAPS include fructose, a simple sugar found in many fruits and vegetables and in most added sugars; lactose found in dairy products; fructans found in grains like wheat, spelt, rye and barley; galactins found in legumes; and Polyols found in sugar alcohols often used for sweeteners. Avoiding FODMAPS can be beneficial for people who experience frequent digestive symptoms like gas and bloating.

How much protein does one need? The Recommended Dietary Allowance (RDA) for protein is 0.8g per kilogram of body weight to meet sufficient protein needs. Depending on overall goals, daily protein intake of 1.0, 1.3, or 1.6g per kilogram of bodyweight is recommended for most adults with minimal, moderate, and intense physical activity levels.

CORE STRENGTH™ comes in a fully recyclable pouch with minimum material and a free refillable tub on the first order.

Like all HUM products, CORE STRENGTH™ is formulated with only clinically proven nutrients and is gluten free, non-GMO and with no artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It is triple tested for purity and verified by independent labs for potency.

CORE STRENGTH™ retails at $26 for 15 servings. Available exclusively on humnutrition.com .

Naturally flavored with versatile vanilla

About HUM Nutrition

HUM Nutrition, the leading beauty supplement company, revolutionized an entire industry by successfully merging beauty and wellness. By completing the beauty routine from within, HUM initiated a movement that has inspired over half a million people to lead healthier lifestyles and retailers to create a new category. HUM has reinvented every touch point of the vitamin experience starting with a proprietary online quiz that pairs consumers with curated product recommendations and a personal Registered Dietitian. HUM's innovative range addresses ultra-specific beauty concerns in skin, hair, body and mood. Every formulation is rooted in clinical research, and ingredients are carefully sourced and triple tested by independent labs for quality and purity. HUM's appealing brand resonates like no other with today's consumers and its distinct color-coded packaging and friendly tone has successfully removed the often-intimidating barrier to vitamins and supplements. For more information, visit HumNutrition.com and follow @HumNutrition

