Leading Wellness Industry Technology Platform Mindbody Launches Tailored Insurance for the Fitness and Wellness Industry

Mindbody Insurance offers competitive prices with no hidden fees, specifically designed for Mindbody customers

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindbody, the leading experience technology platform for the wellness industry, today announced the launch of Mindbody Insurance, a specialized insurance program designed specifically for Mindbody customers providing comprehensive coverage, support, and the most competitive prices reflective of business's actual risk for entrepreneurs and professionals in the fitness and wellness industry.

"With Mindbody Insurance, we can collectively bargain on behalf of our tens of thousands of customers to get the best possible rate without all the unnecessary fees of traditional insurance. Our plans save our customers money, while providing comprehensive coverage and personalized policies unique to their business so they can focus on running their business, worry-free," said Fritz Lanman, CEO of Mindbody.

With the increasing demand for wellness services and the evolving fitness and wellness landscape, ensuring adequate insurance coverage has become more critical than ever. Powered by trusted insurance platform, Authentic Insurance, Mindbody customers can access and take advantage of Mindbody Insurance to easily explore insurance options, obtain quotes, and purchase coverage seamlessly.

"Mindbody Insurance came at a great time as my old policy was up for renewal. I was able to seamlessly and quickly complete the process online, without the hassle that usually comes with traditional insurance companies," said Joel Crosby, Owner of Vitality Method. "In the end, the final quote ended up saving me a decent amount of money each month, which for a small business can mean everything."

Mindbody Insurance joins an array of exclusive Mindbody benefits and offerings for customers including access to the largest global pool of wellness shoppers, Mindbody Capital for funding, specialized AI/ML features for customer retention and prospect targeting, and more.

"As part of our commitment to empower wellness businesses to thrive, we are proud to offer Mindbody Insurance as a new insurance option or alternative for our valued customers," said Lanman.

For more details about Mindbody Insurance and to get a quote within minutes, visit https://mindbody.prod.authenticinsurance.com/welcome.

About Mindbody

Mindbody is the leading experience technology platform for the fitness, wellness, and beauty industries. With the addition of ClassPass, the leading global fitness and wellness membership, to the Mindbody portfolio, consumers and wellness businesses around the world are easily connected through a rich wellness community. Fitness studios, salons, spas, and integrative health centers—from the newest entrepreneurs to the largest franchises—use Mindbody's integrated software and payments platform to run, market, and grow their businesses. Consumers use Mindbody and ClassPass to choose from a broad range of wellness experiences across thousands of gyms, exercise studios and wellness providers around the globe. For more information on how Mindbody is powering the world's fitness and wellness businesses and connecting them with more consumers, more effectively, than anyone else, visit mindbodyonline.com.

SOURCE Mindbody