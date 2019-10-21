Leading Western U.S. Parcel and Freight Delivery Provider, GLS US, to Exhibit at the Parcel Forum in Dallas on October 29-30, with a Focus on Building Optimal Shipping Solutions

SAN RAMON, Calif., Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GLS US (formerly GSO) announced that it will be exhibiting at the Parcel Forum in Dallas, Texas, marking its 9th year participating in the event. Having expanded its service area to Utah last year, after adding Oregon, Washington, and Idaho in 2017, GLS US currently covers eight Western states. The company is in the process of rebranding to be fully aligned with its European parent company, General Logistics Systems. Customers are already seeing the GLS brand on the company's website, on delivery vehicles, and among delivery drivers, and will soon benefit from a fully redesigned website, which will be unveiled next year.

"As an exhibitor at the Parcel Forum, we are able to build connections with logistics and supply chain decision makers from companies around the nation - and now internationally. As we continue to bring the GLS global experience to shippers in the Western U.S., our position in the market is that we are the alternative to the national carriers. Using the latest technology as our foundation, GLS US creates flexible dynamic solutions, optimized to meet the shipping needs of each unique customer," said Millie Tarallo, Vice President of Sales and Customer Success at GLS US. "As the last touch point between the recipient and our customers, we understand how important it is for us to represent these customers as an extension of their brands."

With nearly 25 years of parcel and freight delivery experience in the Western U.S., combined with its parent company's 30 years in the parcel business in Europe, GLS US provides shippers with a powerful alternative to the national carriers, providing expedited and optimized ground delivery for parcel and freight shipments throughout the Western United States. Parcel Forum attendees can visit the GLS US team in the Regional/Last Mile Pavilion at booth #312. Visit www.gls-us.com to learn more about the company's service offerings.

About General Logistics Systems US, Inc.

GLS US is a subsidiary of General Logistics Systems B.V. (headquartered in Amsterdam). GLS realizes reliable, high-quality parcel services for over 200,000 customers, complemented by logistics and express services. "Quality leader in parcel logistics" is GLS' guiding principle. Through wholly owned and partner companies, the GLS Group covers 45 countries and is globally connected via contractual agreements. With its ground-based network, GLS is one of the leading parcel service providers in Europe. The Group is also present in Canada on the west coast of the USA. About 70 central and regional transshipment points and around 1,400 depots and agencies are at GLS' disposal. GLS counts 19,000 employees and every day around 26,000 delivery vehicles and about 3,500 long distance trucks are on route for GLS. In the financial year 2018/19 GLS achieved revenues of 3.3 billion euros and transported 634 million parcels.

