Q Link Wireless, One of America's Leading Providers of the Government-Sponsored ACP, Has Now Extended Its FREE Broadband Services to California

DANIA BEACH, Fla., May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Q Link Wireless, one of the leading providers of the government-sponsored Lifeline and Affordable Connectivity Programs, is announcing the expansion of its ACP benefit service in California.

With the company's launch in California in March 2022, it now provides the ACP benefit in all 50 states. Funded by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), Q Link Wireless, established in 2011, provides FREE UNLIMITED Data, Talk, & Text to qualifying low-income California residents on one of America's largest 4G LTE/5G networks.

Leading Wireless Benefit Provider Expands its Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) Service to California Residents

Eligible individuals and households can qualify if enrolled in a government assistance program, like Medi-Cal or CalFresh. They can also apply if their income is at or below 200% of their state's federal poverty guidelines.

The Affordable Connectivity Program and Q Link Wireless

The Affordable Connectivity Program grants discounts of up to $30 on monthly broadband internet access service (or up to $75 per eligible household on Tribal lands). Partnered with Q Link Wireless, customers receive FREE UNLIMITED monthly broadband services with no contracts, fees, or credit checks when they sign up for the ACP. As a result, disadvantaged communities in California who are eligible for the ACP can now stay connected to friends, family, work, future job opportunities, 911 Emergency services, and the rest of the world for FREE.

"We're very excited with this opportunity," said Issa Asad, founder of Q Link Wireless. "Our goal is to provide the best in wireless services, so we're pleased that disadvantaged individuals and households in California can now receive our ACP services."

Introducing Big Changes for California Residents

Now that the company is approved to offer its ACP service in California, this can usher in critical changes for needy California residents who qualify for the Affordable Connectivity Program. Signing up with Q Link Wireless can provide significant financial relief, as the company provides the same service that leading phone service providers offer, but FREE. However, one of the most notable differences that set Q Link Wireless apart from its competitors is its friendly online process and delivery service through Amazon. This service makes it easy to assist low-income individuals and households in rural areas, as hard-to-reach items will become more accessible. With the company's delivery service, customers will quickly receive their Q Link Wireless items, such as their FREE SIM Card Kit, and enjoy their UNLIMITED DATA plan right away. It's no doubt that the company's online application process will offer much-needed assistance to the needy, such as elderly and disabled persons, who have difficulty leaving their homes.

Eligible customers who sign up for Q Link Wireless can also bring their smartphone to the provider and keep their number. In addition to receiving a FREE SIM Card Kit, the company also offers FREE shipping and activation along with a one-time device discount, funded by the ACP. Q Link Wireless is offering a brand-new Tablet^ with the latest Bluetooth and Wi-Fi capabilities. Customers interested in this offer must pay the mandatory one-time copayment of $10.01, required by the FCC.

To learn more about how you can benefit from the Affordable Connectivity Program or how to get the discounted Tablet^ offer, visit qlinkwireless.com.

Media Contact:

Ashley Brunner,

[email protected],

305-646-8114

SOURCE Q Link Wireless