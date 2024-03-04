LEADING WITH INTEGRITY: ANYWHERE RECOGNIZED FOR 13 YEARS AS ONE OF THE WORLD'S MOST ETHICAL COMPANIES®

MADISON, N.J., March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS), a global leader in residential real estate services, today announced its recognition for the 13th year in a row as one of the 2024 World's Most Ethical Companies. The list is presented by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, and features 136 honorees spanning across 20 countries and 44 industries. Anywhere is the only residential real estate company included on the list.

"I am incredibly proud that for 13 years in a row Anywhere has been designated one of the World's Most Ethical Companies," said Ryan Schneider, Anywhere chief executive officer and president. "This continued recognition is a testament to our deep and ongoing commitment to operating with integrity, one of the most important ways Anywhere leads the real estate industry as we advance our mission to empower everyone's next move."

"Anywhere being named one of the World's Most Ethical Companies for the thirteenth year is a truly distinct honor made possible because of our employees' dedication to ethical and fair business practices as we shape the future of real estate for all," said Shacara Delgado, Anywhere chief ethics and compliance officer. "We're proud to uphold these high standards of excellence, which allow our employees to trust each other as well as the people they serve, and we hope we can inspire others to do the same."

In addition to its robust Ethics and Compliance program, Anywhere is focused on operating with ethics, inclusion, and integrity, which is evident through various initiatives and accolades including:

Strong governance practices and collaboration from our Board of Directors and investors.

Embracing high ethical standards as noted by employees in the annual Anywhere Employee Engagement Survey.

Certification as a Great Place to Work ® for the last six consecutive years.

for the last six consecutive years. Recognition by Forbes as one of the World's Best Employers for the third year in a row, World's Top Companies for Women and Best Employers for Diversity.

as one of the World's Best Employers for the third year in a row, World's Top Companies for Women and Best Employers for Diversity. Cultivating a human-centric, people-first culture at Anywhere that thrives on empowerment, innovation, and collaboration.

Initiatives that help drive representation in real estate including the Inclusive Ownership Program and What Moves Her.

Collaborative partnerships with real estate associations that promote inclusion, such as the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP), National Association of Real Estate Brokers (NAREB), the Asian Real Estate Association of America (AREAA) and The LGBTQ+ Alliance.

Helping entrepreneurs across our industry leading brands build an ethical and solid foundation for their businesses.

Upholding environmental and supplier commitments from Cartus Corporation, an Anywhere company and a global leader in talent mobility and corporate relocation solutions.

More information about Anywhere and its commitment to integrity and its dedication to responsible corporate citizenship can be found in the 2023 Anywhere CSR Report.

"It's always inspiring to recognize the World's Most Ethical Companies®. Through the rigorous review process, we see the dedication of these organizations to continually improving their ethics, compliance, and governance practices to the benefit of all stakeholders," said Erica Salmon Byrne, Ethisphere's Chief Strategy Officer and Executive Chair. "Companies that elevate best-in-class cultures of ethics and integrity set a standard for corporate citizenship for their peers and competitors to follow. Congratulations to Anywhere for achieving this honor and demonstrating that strong ethics is good business."

Methodology & Scoring

The World's Most Ethical Companies assessment is grounded in Ethisphere's proprietary Ethics Quotient®, an extensive questionnaire that requires companies to provide over 240 different proof points on their culture of ethics; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices; ethics and compliance program; diversity, equity, & inclusion; and initiatives that support a strong value chain. That data undergoes further qualitative analysis by our panel of experts who spend thousands of hours vetting and evaluating each year's group of applicants. This process serves as an operating framework to capture and codify truly best-in-class ethics and compliance practices from organizations across industries and from around the world.

Honorees

The full list of the 2023 World's Most Ethical Companies can be found here.

About Anywhere Real Estate Inc.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS) is moving the real estate industry to what's next. A leader of integrated residential real estate services, Anywhere includes franchise, brokerage, relocation, and title and settlement businesses, as well as mortgage and title insurance underwriter minority owned joint ventures. The diverse Anywhere brand portfolio includes some of the most recognized names in real estate: Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21®, Coldwell Banker®, Coldwell Banker Commercial®, Corcoran®, ERA®, and Sotheby's International Realty®. Using innovative technology, data and marketing products, high-quality lead generation programs, and best-in-class learning and support services, Anywhere fuels the productivity of its approximately 188,300 independent sales agents in the U.S. and approximately 134,200 independent sales agents in 118 other countries and territories, helping them build stronger businesses and best serve today's consumers. Recognized for thirteen consecutive years as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies, Anywhere has also been designated a Great Place to Work six years in a row, honored on the Forbes list of World's Best Employers three years in a row, named one of America's Most Innovative Companies 2023 by Fortune, and featured on the inaugural TIME World's Best Companies list.

About Ethisphere

Ethisphere is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that strengthen corporate brands, build trust in the marketplace, and deliver business success. Ethisphere has deep expertise in measuring and defining core ethics standards using data-driven insights that help companies build strong cultures of ethics and integrity. Ethisphere honors superior achievement through its World's Most Ethical Companies® recognition program, provides a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA), and showcases trends and best practices in ethics with Ethisphere Magazine. Ethisphere also advances business performance through data-driven assessments, guidance, and benchmarking against its unparalleled data: the Culture Quotient dataset reflecting the ethical business practices of 3+ million employees around the world; and the Ethics Quotient dataset, featuring 240+ data points on the ethics, compliance, social, and governance practices of the World's Most Ethical Companies. For more information, visit https://ethisphere.com.

