Leading Women Announces Launch of Conference Services Division and Introduces #ConferenceInABox

BOSTON, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading Women, a distinguished global consulting firm noted for championing workplace culture transformation and promoting Gender Balance in corporate leadership, announces today the launch of its Conference Services Division, and its first ever #ConferenceInABox content offering for large and small scale events. Leading Women's innovative research-based solutions, which revolutionized Women's Leadership Development programs by identifying The Missing 33%TM —and until now, were only accessible to select companies—are now available for delivery at leadership conferences globally through a packaged offering of learning modules designed to inspire and engage.

Invigorate your conference with Leading Women''s new Conference Services Division and #ConferenceInABox content offering.

Organizations can now select single sessions or content for full days, half days, multiple tracks or the entire event, through a menu-style offering of Keynotes, Interactive Workshops, TED Talk-style sessions, Panel Discussions, Facilitated Networking, and Learning Labs. Event management, logistics and marketing will also be available through a strategic partner—making Leading Women a one-stop shop for organizations, associations, event & conference planners to source and deliver relevant and timely leadership development content complemented with actionable plans that have proven successful for companies worldwide.

"We are excited to once again be positively disrupting women's leadership development by offering access to our most requested leadership development content, essential for women who aspire to leadership roles," says Kelly Lockwood Primus, President & COO of Leading Women. "We have been working with corporate clients for years and have achieved great success in moving more women into leadership roles. It is time to offer our career-altering programs to much larger audiences in order to exponentially accelerate this trend."

Leading Women's global research and innovative leadership solutions have been delivered globally since 2003. With the addition of its Gender Dynamics research, Leading Women is transforming corporate cultures through women's leadership development solutions, by changing the mindsets of managers, and engaging male allies. Sessions for developing male allies are also included in this new offering.

To learn more visit https://www.leadingwomen.biz/conference-services or email ConferenceServices@LeadingWomen.biz.

About Leading Women

Leading Women is shaping the future of workplace dynamics by advocating women's advancement and engaging male allies to bring gender balance to leadership. Our proprietary groundbreaking global research that identified "The Missing 33%™" revolutionized Women's Leadership Development. Combined with our Consulting Services and Gender Dynamics programs, we equip organizations for transformational workplace change. Our consultative and collaborative approach ensures that high-performing women are moving confidently and consistently through your leadership pipeline. For the past fifteen years, Leading Women's innovative solutions have transformed leadership teams at a variety of organizations across diverse industries --- worldwide. For more information on our solutions and Conference Services offerings, visit www.LeadingWomen.biz. #WeCanHelp.

