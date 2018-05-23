Leading Women's Hair Removal Experts Address New Category

Introducing the newest addition to the Finishing Touch line, Flawless Legs provides the same easy-use and effective results, saving the user from any hassle or pain that is often associated with waxing or shaving. Poised to make the old, archaic hair removal methods like plucking, depilatories, or waxing obsolete, this revolutionary tool is designed with the finest German-engineered technology that removes leg hair with microscopic precision. Flawless Legs is the new gold standard in instant, painless hair removal.

Flawless Legs' palm-perfect design is easy to use and control. Four 18 karat gold-plated floating heads glide over every contour, including those once difficult areas like knees, ankles, and shins. No nicks, cuts or irritation. The built-in LED lights help ensure you never miss a hair. This tool eliminates the need for soap, creams, lotions, and water. Flawless Legs is hypoallergenic so it's safe and gentle to use on all skin types, daily. Once leg hair is removed, Flawless Legs can be recharged for its next use. Its elegant and discrete design allows it to be used anytime, anywhere. Flawless Legs is user friendly, ideal for all ages 13+!

"When we were developing Flawless, we took a decade to learn exactly what women want and need when it comes to hair removal. The resounding success of Finishing Touch Flawless clearly demonstrates that what we have produced has resonated with them and we have set a new gold standard based on this consumer demand," said Andy Khubani, Chief Executive Officer of Ideavillage Products Corp and the maker of Finishing Touch Flawless.

Finishing Touch Flawless Legs (SRP: $59.99) is available at Bed Bath and Beyond, Ulta. For additional information, visit GetFlawlessLegs.com.

*A.C. Nielsen, Unit Sales at All Channels, 52-weeks ending 12/30/17

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leading-womens-hair-removal-experts-address-new-category-300653041.html

SOURCE Finishing Touch

Related Links

https://www.getflawlesslegs.com

