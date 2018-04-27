Leading Women's Health Company Hologic Features Its Innovative Suite of Products at 2018 American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists Annual Clinical and Scientific Meeting

"As a global champion of women's health, our partnerships with OB-GYNs are integral to helping improve and save lives through early detection and proactive treatment, and we look forward to interacting with the thousands of healthcare providers at ACOG this year," said Steve MacMillan, chairman, president and CEO of Hologic. "Our innovations address a broad spectrum of health issues women face throughout their lives. This year, in addition to showcasing these products, we're proud to highlight programming that educates and empowers women to visit their healthcare providers and seek appropriate screening and/or treatment."

Attendees will have the opportunity to get hands-on experience with a number of Hologic's products featured in the product theater forums, including:

In-Office Procedures: Up Your Game : Office-based procedures are patient-centered, efficient and can be economically beneficial for a healthcare provider's practice. Learn about cutting-edge technologies that treat common GYN issues, such as abnormal uterine bleeding and painful symptoms of menopause, in the convenience of the doctor's office.

Products: NovaSure® endometrial ablation system, MonaLisa Touch®, MyoSure® tissue removal system

Date and Time: Saturday, April 28 at 5:15 p.m.

Location: Hilton Austin, Salon F

Neeraj Kohli, M.D., MBA Managing the Dense Breast Patient : Women with dense breast tissue are at higher risk for developing breast cancer. Automated breast density assessment software, breast density notification laws, imaging and optimizing healthcare relationships for this population will be discussed.

Products: Genius™ 3D Mammography™ exam and Quantra™ 2.2 breast density assessment software

: Genius™ 3D Mammography™ exam and Quantra™ 2.2 breast density assessment software

Date and Time: Sunday, April 29 at 7 a.m.

Location: Hilton Austin, Salon G

Presenter: January Lopez, M.D.

Key data to be presented at the meeting include:

Towards Personalized Breast Imaging Pathways: Initial Findings from a Learning Health System

Authors: Firas Dabbous, M.S., Ph.D.; Zhaohui Su, Ph.D.; Gregory Donadio, M.A.; James Dolan, M.D.; Vandana Menon, M.D., Ph.D., MPH; Nila Alsheik, M.D.

Date and Time: Saturday, April 28 at 9 a.m.

Poster Session and Number: ePoster Session G, 39G

Location: Austin Convention Center, Ballroom G





: Convention Center, Ballroom G Utilization of TVUS and fFN Screening, Antenatal Steroids Use and Risk of Preterm Delivery

Authors: Jhenette Lauder, M.D.; Xian Shen, Ph.D.; Allison Petrilla, MPH; Erin Sullivan, Ph.D.; Kathleen Troeger, MPH; Anthony Sciscione, D.O.

Date and Time: Saturday, April 28 at 10:15 a.m.

Poster Session and Number: ePoster Session H, 11H

Location: Austin Convention Center, Ballroom G

The Hologic booth at ACOG will showcase the company's portfolio of women's healthcare products, including – for the first time – its medical aesthetics division, Cynosure. Cynosure will highlight MonaLisa Touch®, a simple, safe and clinically proven laser treatment for the painful symptoms of menopause, including intimacy.

Hologic's diagnostics division will feature the recently launched We Can Change This STAT campaign with sports broadcaster, TV personality and cervical cancer survivor Erin Andrews. This campaign aims to reduce the number of women dying from cervical cancer by asking women to commit to regular exams and testing with Pap+HPV Together.1 Also featured will be the surgical division's We Hate Heavy Periods campaign, featuring actress Aisha Tyler. This campaign aims to spread awareness that one in five women suffer from abnormal uterine bleeding and encourages women to seek treatment. Additional information about both campaigns can be found at ChangeThisStat.com and WeHateHeavyPeriods.com.

Hologic's Genius™ 3D Mammography™ exam and new 3Dimensions™ mammography system also will be featured in the company's booth. The Genius™ exam is the only mammogram proven to detect 20-65 percent more invasive breast cancers compared to 2D alone, and is the only mammogram approved by the FDA as superior for women with dense breasts compared to 2D alone.2,3 The new 3Dimensions system provides higher resolution 3D™ images for radiologists, enhanced workflow for technologists and a more comfortable mammography experience, with the SmartCurve™ breast stabilization system, for patients. System features include Clarity HD high-resolution 3D™ imaging and Intelligent 2D™ imaging technology – which recently received PMA approval from the FDA – in addition to Quantra™ 2.2 breast density assessment software. Quantra utilizes machine-learning to analyze each patient's pattern and texture of breast tissue and then provides a category score that the radiologist may provide to the primary care physician to discuss with the patient.

These products will be on display in Booth 8017 in the Exhibits Hall of the Austin Convention Center. Hologic is a President's Cabinet sponsor of the meeting.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc. is an innovative medical technology company primarily focused on improving women's health and well-being through early detection and treatment. For more information on Hologic, visit www.hologic.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking information that involves risks and uncertainties, including statements about the use of Hologic products. There can be no assurance these products will achieve the benefits described herein or that such benefits will be replicated in any particular manner with respect to an individual patient, as the actual effect of the use of the products can only be determined on a case-by-case basis. In addition, there can be no assurance that these products will be commercially successful or achieve any expected level of sales. Hologic expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statements presented herein to reflect any change in expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such data or statements are based.

Hologic, 2D, 3D, 3D Mammography, 3Dimensions, Genius, MyoSure, NovaSure, Quantra, SmartCurve and The Science of Sure are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Hologic, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. MonaLisa Touch is a registered trademark of DEKA M.E.L.A. S.r.l. of Calenzano, Italy.

