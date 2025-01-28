LEADING WOMEN'S SUPPLEMENT BRAND O POSITIV HEALTH ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF INNOVATIVE URO WHOLE BODY PROBIOTIC

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- O Positiv Health, makers of the nation's #1 best selling vaginal probiotic URO Vaginal Probiotic, launches today its latest innovative product designed specifically for women, URO Whole Body Probiotic, a 3 in 1 daily probiotic formulated to support gut, skin and oral microbiome health.

O Positiv URO Whole Body Probiotic for Women

O Positiv created URO Whole Body Probiotic to address the multiple facets of women's microbiome health beyond a targeted vaginal probiotic. URO Whole Body Probiotic stands out from its competitors because most of the other probiotics on the market only benefit the gut and stop there. Because the female GI system is more complex and nuanced than the male due to hormones and colon size, women are more susceptible to digestive issues including bloating and constipation. URO Whole Body Probiotic uses 10 clinically studied probiotic strains that not only help improve women's digestive health but also support skin health and optimal oral hygiene. Not only is it a broad spectrum probiotic, it also contains digestive botanicals dandelion, traditionally used as a diuretic herb for bloating relief and licorice root routinely used as a digestive aid. Skin health, gut health, digestive function and healthy immune response. Support immune function.

Dr. Roxanne Pero, an OBGYN and key member of O Positiv's medical advisory board, explains that the female digestive system and gut microbiome is uniquely complex and requires an efficacious probiotic with high quality ingredients.

Dr. Pero says, "URO Whole Body Probiotic is an excellent option for my female patients looking to improve their digestive health. O Positiv creates their products with clinically studied ingredients and continues to lead the charge in the health space creating products specifically for women."

O Positiv Health continues to be dedicated to its mission of prioritizing and advocating for women's health by providing effective solutions for health concerns that have been historically overlooked. With an extensive product range dedicated to addressing issues related to hormonal, vaginal, digestive, urinary, menstrual, and menopausal health; O Positiv has firmly established itself as a premier women's health advocate and supporter. O Positiv's product line spans from the viral vaginal probiotic, to #1 OBGYN recommended menopause gummy menopause remaining at the forefront of women's health, no matter where they are in their journey.

O Positiv co-founder Brianna Bitton shares "At O Positiv, we're committed to bringing science backed solutions to women's health problems. That's why I'm so proud of the work the team has done to bring URO Whole Body Probiotic to life - so many probiotics available today aren't made just for women, let alone formulated with targeted strains to deliver benefits beyond the gut. We're so excited to launch this product to our community - and I personally can't wait to add it to my routine."

About O Positiv Health

O Positiv Health is the health brand prioritizing women by creating effective products to address health concerns that have been historically overlooked. O Positiv Health aims to break taboos with a line of products to address vaginal, skin, digestive, menstrual and menopausal health.

O Positiv Health continues to expand their range of products: favorites include - FLO PMS Gummies & Capsules, URO Vaginal Probiotic Capsules and MENO Menopause Gummies & Capsules among others.

To further advocate for women's health, O Positiv Health works closely with the American Cancer Society and is their leading sponsor of their annual 5K in Santa Monica, California.

URO Whole Body Probiotic retails for $ x and is available at OPositiv.com.

