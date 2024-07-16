LEADING WOMEN'S WELLNESS BRAND O POSITIV ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF MENO VAGINAL MOISTURE

Vaginal Moisture Capsules Support Healthy Sexual Function Including Desire and Arousal

LOS ANGELES, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- O Positiv , the women's health brand breaking taboos, introduces their newest product, the second in their menopause category; MENO Vaginal Moisture .

Women's health brand O Positiv launches MENO Vaginal Moisture capsules to aid with sexual pleasure during menopause Post this MENO Vaginal Moisture Capsules

O Positiv continues to be at the forefront of women's health with products across vaginal health (viral sensation and #1 on Amazon), menopause (#1 OB/GYN recommended menopause gummy*), PMS (first ever PMS vitamin), and more. The brand remains dedicated to its mission of prioritizing and advocating for women's health, by providing effective solutions for health concerns that have been historically overlooked. With an extensive product range dedicated to addressing issues related to vaginal, digestive, urinary, menstrual, and menopausal health; O Positiv has firmly established itself as a premier women's health advocate and supporter.

MENO Vaginal Moisture represents O Positiv's continued commitment to meeting the unique needs of women over 45 experiencing menopause. These daily capsules are designed to fulfill a significant market demand for sexual wellness during this transformative life stage—a topic historically underrepresented in women's health discussions.

According to The Mayo Clinic, the global population of menopausal and postmenopausal women is projected to reach 1.2 billion by 2030, with 47 million new individuals entering this phase each year. Despite this demographic shift, menopausal women in the United States often feel neglected by healthcare providers when it comes to addressing their specific physiological and psychological challenges during this time.

During menopause, many women experience changes in sexual function and libido due to declining estrogen levels. These changes can include reduced sexual interest, discomfort during intercourse due to vaginal dryness, and overall challenges in maintaining intimacy, all significantly impacting physical comfort and emotional well-being.

"The cultural picture of menopause as just about hot flashes is outdated," said Brianna Bitton, Co-Founder, "Sex life and libido changes with your hormones, and this can be an uncomfortable journey if you're stuck going through it alone. We wanted to change the conversation for women everywhere."

MENO Vaginal Moisture is specifically designed to address these issues by providing essential support during menopause. Its formulation targets vaginal dryness and aims to enhance sexual function by restoring moisture and improving overall comfort.

Key ingredients in MENO Vaginal Moisture include Fenugreek Seed Extract, which enhances estrogen levels to improve sexual interest and supports weight management; Saffron Stigma Extract, elevates mood and supports emotional well-being; Ginkgo Leaf Extract, supports brain health in older adults; Maca Root Extract, boosts libido, energy, endurance, and may help lower blood pressure.

O Positiv plans to continue expanding their range of products, which currently includes 22 products; favorites include - FLO PMS Gummies & Capsules , URO Vaginal Probiotic Capsules and MENO Menopause Gummies & Capsules among others.

To further advocate for women's health, O Positiv works with the global nonprofit Period to end period poverty and stigma through service, education and advocacy.

MENO Vaginal Moisture retails for $31.99 one time, $26.99 for a subscription at opositiv.com .

About O Positiv

O Positiv is the health brand prioritizing women by creating effective products to address health concerns that have been historically overlooked. O Positiv aims to break taboos with a line of products to address vaginal, skin, digestive, menstrual and menopausal health. For more information, visit opositiv.com.

* According to IQVIA ProVoice Survey 2024

