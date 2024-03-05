LEADING WOMEN'S WELLNESS BRAND O POSITIV ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF PREGGO CONCEPTION SUPPORT & SPERM HEALTH SUPPORT CAPSULES

Supplements Support Healthy Conception and Sexual Health in Women and Men

LOS ANGELES, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- O Positiv , the women's health brand breaking taboos, introduces their newest product line, PREGGO Conception Support & Sperm Health Support Capsules.

O Positiv continues to be at the forefront of women's health since the successful launch of their debut product in 2018, FLO PMS , the first-ever PMS support supplement. The brand remains dedicated to its mission of prioritizing and advocating for women's health, by providing effective solutions for health concerns that have been historically overlooked. With an extensive product range dedicated to addressing issues related to vaginal, digestive, urinary, menstrual, and menopausal health, O Positiv has firmly established itself as a premier women's health advocate and supporter.

The introduction of PREGGO Conception Support & Sperm Health Support Capsules marks a significant milestone for the brand, representing its first product line for both women and men. This groundbreaking launch underscores O Positiv's dedication to addressing a widespread yet frequently disregarded issue faced by many couples – the reproductive and conception process. While this topic is commonly linked to women, problems with conceiving a baby are usually split 50/50 between partners.

"As an OB/GYN who has worked in this space for over 15 years, I have seen so many patients during this critical time of trying to get pregnant. It's a time when health matters more than ever," says Dr. Jessica Shepherd, Board Certified OB GYN & Medical Advisor. "And it's often unknowingly, on both the male side and with female reproductive health. I'm impressed that O Positiv has made products to support both parties; it is exactly what people need as they embark on this journey".

PREGGO Conception Support Capsules for women are a pre-prenatal supplement crafted to support women's reproductive health when trying to conceive. This targeted approach focuses on promoting normal egg health and providing essential nutrients found during pregnancy, while supporting healthy conception as well as overall female sexual health.

Complementing the women's supplement, the PREGGO Sperm Health Support Capsules for men have been scientifically formulated to aid in healthy sperm production, motility, and testosterone levels, fostering a conducive environment for a successful conception and overall sexual health.

According to the CDC, about 9% of men and about 11% of women of reproductive age in the United States have experienced fertility problems. Part of this can be attributed to oxidative stress, which impacts the quality of eggs in women and the quality of sperm in men. PREGGO Conception Support Capsules include Coenzyme Q10 & N-Acetyl Cysteine CoQ10 & NAC; key ingredients and powerful antioxidants that help reduce oxidative stress on the reproductive system, to help support healthy conception and egg health. PREGGO Sperm Health Support Capsules include Alpha Lipoic Acid & N-Acetyl Cysteine; these powerful antioxidants neutralize free radicals to help prevent oxidative stress and damage, which helps support healthy sperm development and count.

PREGGO Conception Support & Sperm Health Support Capsules are certified cruelty-free, vegan, and gluten-free, and are thoughtfully designed to assist couples on their journey to conception.

O Positiv plans to continue expanding their range of products, which currently includes favorites - FLO PMS Gummies & Capsules , URO Vaginal Probiotic Capsules and MENO Menopause Gummies & Capsules among others.

To further advocate for women's health, O Positiv works with the global nonprofit Period to end period poverty and stigma through service, education and advocacy.

PREGGO Conception Support & Sperm Health Support Capsules retail separately for $44.99 one time purchase per bottle, $37.99 for subscription per bottle, and together as a bundle for $72 one time purchase of two bundles (two Conception Support + two Sperm Health) at opositiv.com .

About O Positiv

O Positiv is the health brand prioritizing women by creating effective products to address health concerns that have been historically overlooked. O Positiv aims to break taboos with a line of products to address vaginal, skin, digestive, menstrual and menopausal health. For more information, visit opositiv.com.

