LEADING WOMEN'S WELLNESS BRAND O POSITIV ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF URO BORIC ACID SUPPOSITORY

Boric Acid Vaginal Suppository Supports Healthy Vaginal Odor and Vaginal pH

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- O Positiv , the women's health brand breaking taboos, introduces their newest product, the fifth in their vaginal and urinary health category, URO Boric Acid Suppository .

URO Boric Acid Suppository from women's health brand O Positiv

O Positiv continues to be at the forefront of women's health with products across vaginal health (the URO probiotic is a viral sensation and #1 on Amazon), menopause (#1 OB/GYN recommended menopause gummy*), PMS (first ever PMS vitamin), and more. The brand remains dedicated to its mission of prioritizing and advocating for women, by providing effective solutions for health concerns that have been historically overlooked. With its extensive product range addressing issues related to vaginal, digestive, urinary, menstrual, and menopausal health, O Positiv has firmly established itself as a women's advocate that supports and normalizes open discussions about vaginal health.

The brand's latest product launch, URO Boric Acid Suppository, challenges the stigma surrounding vaginal care. This innovative suppository is crafted to enhance the brand's daily-use vaginal health products, offering women prompt relief for urgent concerns during times of vaginal imbalance.

"We meticulously formulated URO Boric Acid Vaginal Suppository with boric acid, lactic acid, and soothing aloe to ensure both maximum efficacy and exceptional comfort. This science-backed formula is designed to address urgent vaginal health needs with a gentle touch." — Dr. Jessica Shepherd, OB/GYN and Medical Advisor at O Positiv Health

In the vagina, microbes such as bacteria and yeast can sometimes outnumber the beneficial, lactic acid-producing bacteria that maintain a healthy environment, creating conditions that cause occasional odor, itchiness, and discharge. URO Boric Acid Suppository is expertly crafted to address these concerns. The 100% vegan suppository is formulated for optimal comfort and effectiveness, specifically designed to provide relief from acute and urgent symptoms.

Key ingredients in URO Boric Acid Suppository include Boric Acid, which keeps unwanted microbes at bay to support healthy vaginal microbiome and pH; Lactic Acid, an acid that is naturally produced by beneficial bacteria in the vagina to help maintain a naturally acidic pH, which helps keep bad bacteria away; Aloe, supports skin soothing properties.

O Positiv plans to continue expanding their range of products, which currently includes 23 products; favorites include - FLO PMS Gummies & Capsules , URO Vaginal Probiotic Capsules and MENO Menopause Gummies & Capsules among others.

"At O Positiv, we've made it our mission to bring innovation to women's overall health, and vaginal health in particular. That's why I'm thrilled to announce the launch of URO Boric Acid Vaginal Suppository: OBGYN-formulated for effective relief and maximum comfort, and a natural next step in our commitment to empower women with better, science-backed care." — Brianna Bitton, Co-Founder of O Positiv Health

To further advocate for women's health, O Positiv works with the global nonprofit Period to end period poverty and stigma through service, education and advocacy.

URO Boric Acid retails for $22.99 for a one time purchase, $18.99 for a subscription at opositiv.com .

About O Positiv

O Positiv is the health brand prioritizing women by creating effective products to address health concerns that have been historically overlooked. O Positiv aims to break taboos with a line of products to address vaginal, skin, digestive, menstrual and menopausal health. For more information, visit opositiv.com.

* According to IQVIA ProVoice Survey 2024

