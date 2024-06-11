LEADING WOMEN'S WELLNESS BRAND O POSITIV ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF URO INTIMATE DEODORANT

Intimate Deodorant Gives Odor Protection While Soothing and Moisturizing Skin

LOS ANGELES, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- O Positiv , the women's health brand breaking taboos, introduces their newest product, URO Intimate Deodorant.

URO Intimate Deodorant from women's health brand O Positiv

O Positiv continues to be at the forefront of women's health since the successful launch of their debut product in 2018, FLO PMS , the first-ever PMS support supplement. The brand remains dedicated to its mission of prioritizing and advocating for women's health, by providing effective solutions for health concerns that have been historically overlooked. With an extensive product range dedicated to addressing issues related to vaginal, digestive, urinary, menstrual, and menopausal health; O Positiv has firmly established itself as a premier women's health advocate and supporter.

As a brand renowned for its commitment to women's health, O Positiv has once again raised the bar with their first cosmetic product, URO Intimate Deodorant. Designed to set new standards in personal care, URO Intimate Deodorant is the ultimate solution for women to maintain freshness and confidence in intimate areas.

URO Intimate Deodorant is a moisturizing cream deodorant featuring key ingredients such as Lactic Acid & Mandelic Acid, which gently penetrate different layers of the skin and acidify its pH, making it less hospitable to odor-causing bacteria; Probiotic Ferment (a special type of fermented sugar cane) and Zinc Ricinoleate that cling onto odor-causing compounds and absorb odor; Tapioca Starch & Silica, help to keep the area dry and reduce the likelihood of chafing; Olive Leaf Extract, Vitamin E, and Aloe, which are skin-soothing ingredients.

Specifically crafted for boobs, butts and between the legs, URO Intimate Deodorant goes well beyond odor control. Not only does it aid in eliminating unwanted odors, it also soothes and moisturizes the skin, keeping it soft and revitalized; absorbs moisture to maintain comfortable dryness; and enhances skin health by reducing the appearance of skin bumps and ingrown hairs.

"Other cream deodorants just weren't cutting it" said Brianna Bitton, Co-Founder of O Positiv, "We are proud to expand the successful URO line of products to now include a deodorant for everywhere. And really, we mean everywhere."

"Launching into this new form factor is a huge moment for O Positiv's strategy," Bobby Bitton, Co-Founder said, "It reinforces our commitment to solving problems for customers regardless of whether the answer is a supplement or not."

URO Intimate Deodorant has undergone extensive testing, including clinical testing, dermatologist evaluations, and allergy assessments, ensuring its non-irritating, hypoallergenic, and safe for sensitive skin.

O Positiv plans to continue expanding their range of products, which currently includes favorites - FLO PMS Gummies & Capsules , URO Vaginal Probiotic Capsules and MENO Menopause Gummies & Capsules among others.

To further advocate for women's health, O Positiv works with the global nonprofit Period to end period poverty and stigma through service, education and advocacy.

URO Intimate Deodorant retails for $19.99 one time, $15.99 for a subscription at opositiv.com .

Follow O Positiv on Instagram at @opositiv.

About O Positiv

O Positiv is the health brand prioritizing women by creating effective products to address health concerns that have been historically overlooked. O Positiv aims to break taboos with a line of products to address vaginal, skin, digestive, menstrual and menopausal health. For more information, visit opositiv.com.

Press Contact:

Shauna Aminzadeh/Break Point

[email protected]

SOURCE O Positiv