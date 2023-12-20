LEADING WOMEN'S WELLNESS BRAND O POSITIV LAUNCHES IN TARGET

News provided by

O Positiv

20 Dec, 2023, 11:11 ET

O Positiv Announces Retail Expansion with Launch Into Select US Target Stores and Target Online

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- O Positiv, the supplement brand breaking taboos in women's health, launches on endcap in Target.

O Positiv has been at the forefront of women's health since the successful launch of their debut product in 2018, FLO, the first-ever PMS support supplement on the market. The brand's mission is to prioritize and advocate for women's health, by providing effective solutions for health concerns that have been historically overlooked. 

Continue Reading
O Positiv Products Available at Target Stores Nationwide
O Positiv Products Available at Target Stores Nationwide

In its ongoing dedication to serve their community, O Positiv is set to launch in 250+ Target stores across the US and online this month. The brand will showcase three of its best-selling products, including FLO PMS Gummies & Capsules, MENO Menopause Gummies & Capsules and URO Vaginal Probiotic Capsules, as part of its mission to provide value to a wider audience.

"We are so excited to be available in Target stores," Co-Founder Brianna Bitton said, "We can't wait for Target shoppers to see our products and for existing O Positiv customers to see us on the shelf there."

As O Positiv's first and exclusive retail partner, Target consistently reaffirms its commitment to women's health. Upon launch in-store, O Positiv products will take center stage on endcap displays, boldly and clearly addressing women's health concerns, without hiding behind euphemisms. 

"O Positiv's mission has always been to be unapologetic in speaking boldly about women's health," Co-Founder and CEO Bobby Bitton said, "We believe Target is an amazing first partner to accomplish this mission in retail."

O Positiv products are set to grace the shelves of even more Target stores in Spring 2024. This expansion reflects the brands commitment to providing accessible, effective, and empowering health solutions to women everywhere.

With an extensive product range dedicated to addressing issues related to vaginal, digestive, urinary, menstrual, and menopausal health, O Positiv has firmly established itself as a premier women's health advocate and supporter.

To further advocate for women's health, O Positiv works with the global nonprofit Period to end period poverty and stigma through service, education, and advocacy.

Follow O Positiv on Instagram at @opositiv.

About O Positiv
O Positiv is the health and wellness brand prioritizing women by creating effective products to address health concerns that have been historically overlooked. O Positiv aims to break taboos with a line of products to address vaginal, skin, digestive, menstrual, and menopausal health. For more information, visit opositiv.com.

Press Contact:
Shauna Aminzadeh/Break Point
[email protected]

SOURCE O Positiv

Also from this source

LEADING WOMEN'S WELLNESS BRAND O POSITIV ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF WILLO HAIR GROWTH SUPPORT CAPSULES

LEADING WOMEN'S WELLNESS BRAND O POSITIV ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF WILLO HAIR GROWTH SUPPORT CAPSULES

O Positiv, the supplement brand breaking taboos in women's health, introduces their newest product WILLO Hair Growth Support Capsules. O Positiv has...
LEADING WOMEN'S WELLNESS BRAND O POSITIV ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF URO BLADDER CONTROL

LEADING WOMEN'S WELLNESS BRAND O POSITIV ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF URO BLADDER CONTROL

O Positiv, the supplement brand breaking taboos in women's health, introduces their newest product URO Bladder Control Capsules. Since the launch of...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Retail

Image1

Supplementary Medicine

Image1

Food & Beverages

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.