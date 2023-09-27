LEADING WOMEN'S WELLNESS BRAND O POSITIV LAUNCHES O POSITIV ESSENTIALS EXCLUSIVELY ON AMAZON

News provided by

O Positiv

27 Sep, 2023

O Positiv Essentials on Amazon Provides Access to Essential Vitamins from a Trusted Source

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- O Positiv, the women's health brand behind FLO, the first-ever PMS support supplement on the market, launches O Positiv Essentials, four supplements that include Iron + Vitamin C; Milk Thistle; L Theanine; and Mushroom Super Blend, sold in bulk value 3-month supplies, exclusively on Amazon.

O Positiv's mission is to prioritize and advocate for women with effective products to address health concerns that have been historically overlooked. Since launching the FLO PMS Gummy in December 2018, O Positiv has positioned themselves as a premiere wellness brand with a range of products to address vaginal, digestive, skin, menstrual and menopausal health. Now, the brand is expanding from wellness supplements to a broader all-encompassing health company.

Feeling discouraged by the lack of brands whose ethos' actively advocate for women's health, siblings and O Positiv Co-Founders, Bobby and Brianna Bitton, decided it time to offer their customers broader and more accessible solutions.

O Positiv Essentials on Amazon includes four gluten-free and vegan dietary supplements that are each sold in bulk as a 3 -month supply. All supplements are lab tested and quality assured, and each has its own unique benefits. 

Iron + Vitamin C, which retails for $19.99 for 90 capsules, supports healthy red blood cells as iron is essential for the formation of hemoglobin, which carries oxygen throughout the body. Iron also plays a central role in energy production, immune system function, and neurological health, while Vitamin C helps increase iron absorption from the GI tract.

Milk Thistle, which retails for $24.99 for 90 capsulessupports liver function and health, provides antioxidant support and supports the body's natural detoxification processes.

L-Theanine, which retails for $21.99 for 90 capsulessupports healthy stress response, promotes relaxation, promotes sense of calm, reduces occasional anxiousness. 

Mushroom Super Blend, which retails for $39.99 for 90 capsules, is made up of Lion's Mane, Reishi and Cordyceps, supporting overall health.

To further advocate for women's health, O Positiv works with the global nonprofit Period to end period poverty and stigma through service, education and advocacy.

About O Positiv
O Positiv is the health and wellness brand prioritizing women by creating effective products to address health concerns that have been historically overlooked. O Positiv aims to break taboos with a line of products to address vaginal, skin, digestive, menstrual and menopausal health. For more information, visit www.opositiv.com.

