Leading workplace expert S. Renee Smith joins RALIANCE as Chief Corporate Responsibility Officer

WASHINGTON, Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RALIANCE, a national nonprofit partnership dedicated to ending sexual violence in one generation, is pleased to announce business leader S. Renee Smith will serve as Chief Corporate Responsibility Officer. Today's announcement follows the recent launch of RALIANCE Business, an innovative resource center that provides companies and organizations with strategies and solutions to help prevent and respond to all forms of sexual misconduct in the workplace and across business operations.

Smith brings more than 20 years of experience in leadership and talent and brand development. As a workplace expert, she has worked with some of the nation's top organizations and distinguished leaders including Cigna, Merrill Lynch, Walmart and the Society for Human Resources (SHRM). As Chief Corporate Responsibility Officer, Smith will play a key role in advancing RALIANCE's efforts to partner with executives and leaders across all industries to create safe and more respectful cultures and customer experiences.

"I was harassed on a job so I committed my life's work to shatter old beliefs and mental constructs that hinder an organization's progress," said Smith. "Sexual misconduct, harassment and assault and how we respond to incidents are among the most urgent and pressing challenges of our time. I'm honored to be a part of this critical conversation and movement."

"We are excited to have S. Renee join our team," said RALIANCE Executive Director Ebony Tucker. "Her impressive leadership experience in business, branding and communications will prove invaluable as RALIANCE seeks to partner with organizations and business leaders from all industries in building stronger, safer and more equitable workplaces and communities."

Smith graduated cum laude from Delaware State University. Previously, she served as director of public relations, advisor to a president in academia and a television host, producer and spokesperson for Paramount (UPN-Philadelphia). She is the author of six self-development books on leadership and communication. She's been an advocate for equal educational opportunities.

RALIANCE is a national partnership dedicated to ending sexual violence in one generation. RALIANCE partners with a wide range of organizations to improve their cultures and create environments free from sexual harassment, misconduct and abuse. Every day, RALIANCE helps leaders establish safe workplaces and strong communities by advancing research, influencing policy and supporting innovative programs. RALIANCE is based in Washington, DC and combines decades of experience and resources from three leading national sexual violence prevention organizations into a single, unified force. Visit us at www.RALIANCE.org for more information.

