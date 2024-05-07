LeadingAge Minnesota and Care Providers of Minnesota Launch Resource Connecting Minnesotans to Careers in Caregiving

Caring Careers Start Here helps Minnesotans explore careers in aging services and create meaningful connections with employers

MINNEAPOLIS, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LeadingAge Minnesota and Care Providers of Minnesota today announced the launch of the CaringCareersStartHere.com, a resource dedicated to helping Minnesotans explore careers in caregiving.

CaringCareersStartHere.com was developed to raise awareness about the growing number of opportunities for careers in caregiving. The resource is supported by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) Long-Term Care Workforce Capacity Building Project, with funding from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

By 2030, 1 in 5 Minnesotans will be considered an older adult, according the Minnesota State Demographic Center. A 2023 Long-term Care Imperative survey illustrates the sustained workforce shortage in Minnesota, with more than 18,500 open nursing facility and assisted living positions. As the state's population ages, it is critical that long-term care facilities are adequately staffed with qualified employees.

"We are facing a unique moment in Minnesota," Nicole Mattson, President of Strategic Initiatives, Care Providers of Minnesota. "When you combine a strong job market with an increased demand for care and a field that offers career growth opportunities across a wide range of skillsets, it makes for a really exciting time to enter the caregiving profession."

To highlight the range of career opportunities available in the caregiving profession, CaringCareersStartHere.com includes resources that offer an in-depth look at six core career pathways: Social Services & Life Enrichment; Therapy & Rehabilitation; Housekeeping & Maintenance; Direct Care & Nursing; Culinary & Hospitality; and Administration & Operations Support.

The resource provides qualified candidates in Minnesota with a central place to learn more about the various career paths in the caregiving profession and connects them to employers that align to their purpose and aspirations. Applicants can identify opportunities based on the factors that matter most to their life and career goals, including location, job interests, language, and skillsets.

CaringCareersStartHere.com leverages LeadingAge Minnesota and Care Providers of Minnesota's combined decades of experiences dedicated to long-term care residents, professionals and advocates. The two organizations represent more than 2,000 aging services organizations, the caregivers they employ and the older adults they are called to serve.

"More job seekers are looking to making meaningful moves in their careers, and caregiving is more than a job – it's a career that gives back to workers and the communities they serve," said Anna Mowry, Director of Workforce Solutions, LeadingAge Minnesota. "Our organizations have seen first-hand that a career centered around relationship-based care is a chance to invest in yourself and to help others. A caregiving career is not one-size-fits-all, there are roles and opportunities across interests, skillsets and career paths, and each one offers personal fulfillment, flexibility and meaning."

The resource also highlights the experiences and stories of Minnesota caregivers who are creating meaningful careers in care.

"Caregiving is essential to our state's health," said Minnesota Commissioner of Health Dr. Brooke Cunningham. "We're thrilled that our partnership with LeadingAge Minnesota and Care Providers of Minnesota has produced this exciting new resource for engaging untapped talent and connecting people with employers in the caregiving profession."

To learn more about careers in caregiving and resources to help Minnesotans make meaningful connections with long-term care employers, visit CaringCareersStartHere.com.

This site is a collaborative effort of LeadingAge Minnesota and Care Providers of Minnesota designed to help people make meaningful career moves in senior care and transform the lives of aging Minnesotans. This project is supported by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) Long-Term Care Workforce Capacity Building Project, with funding from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) as part of a financial assistance award totaling $733,400 with 100 percent funded by CDC/HHS. The contents are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily represent the official views or, nor endorsement, by CDC/HHS, or the U.S. Government.

About LeadingAge Minnesota

Driven to transform and enhance the experience of aging, LeadingAge Minnesota is the state's largest association of organizations serving older adults. Together with roughly 65,000 caregivers, our members provide quality care, services and support to more than 65,000 older adults in independent living, assisted living, adult day, home care and skilled nursing.

About Care Providers of Minnesota

Care Providers of Minnesota is a non-profit membership association with the mission to Lead Members to Excellence. Our 1,000+ members across Minnesota represent non-profit and for-profit organizations providing services along the full spectrum of post-acute care and long-term services and support. We are the state affiliate for the American Health Care Association/National Center for Assisted Living, and with our national partners we help members succeed. More information can be found at www.careproviders.org

