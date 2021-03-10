LeadingResponse Announces Strategic Partnership with American Financial Education Alliance (AFEA)

TAMPA, Fla., March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LeadingResponse, the leader in consumer engagement for the financial, legal, and healthcare professions, announced today that it has entered into a long-term strategic collaboration with the American Financial Education Alliance (AFEA), one of the fastest growing nonprofit financial wellness programs in the United States.

The partnership has four elements:

(i) LeadingResponse will provide all AFEA Chapter Presidents and Instructors consumer marketing and promotion for their financial education workshops and webinars on an exclusive basis;

(ii) AFEA will support a new financial education program to be launched by LeadingResponse for its own financial services clients;

(iii) Matthew Kearney, CEO of LeadingResponse, will join the board of AFEA; and

(iv) Rick McClanahan, CEO of AFEA, will join the advisory board of LeadingResponse.

Matthew Kearney, CEO of LeadingResponse, said, "This is an important alliance for LeadingResponse and one we have been working on for some time. Our best-in-class marketing capabilities will support AFEA's financial education programs, and AFEA's best-in-class financial education program is to be added to our expanding range of solutions for our own advisor clients. My joining Rick's board and his joining our advisor board emphasizes the strength and importance of the relationship and our combined commitment to helping families nationwide understand their finances."

"There's never been a more important moment in time to evangelize the need for financial education and literacy. Investors are in desperate need of help understanding and managing their hard-earned savings, and it is imperative that we have the right partner promoting our nonprofit financial education programs across the United States. As leaders and innovators in the financial education market, we recognized a great opportunity to bring our strengths together with LeadingResponse," said Rick McClanahan, Founder & CEO of AFEA.

"This partnership is aligned with our mission of being the experts in consumer engagement for financial advisors," said Jerry Lanier, VP of Financial Sales. "Delivering much-needed financial education to empower consumers and help them navigate critical retirement decisions is AFEA's specialty. We are excited to combine AFEA's academic program with our unique ability to connect consumers with financial advisors. Together, we are poised to accelerate this educational process and help a lot of Americans not only make it through retirement, but enjoy it. I look forward to a strong partnership in the years to come."

About AFEA

AFEA is a federally recognized 501(c)(3) tax-exempt nonprofit organization based in Charlotte, NC and is comprised of a diverse and growing group of licensed and trained professionals. Together, they share the same goal of helping people better understand their finances. AFEA's mission is to inform and empower Americans to take control of their finances by providing comprehensive financial education in communities nationwide. Learn more at www.myafea.org.

About LeadingResponse

LeadingResponse, the premier provider of client acquisition solutions for the financial, legal, elective medical, and senior living markets, is the expert in the consumer journey, which leads to a meaningful engagement with our professional clients. LeadingResponse is uniquely qualified to help our clients grow and scale their organizations. Via our proven multi-channel solutions, online and offline, we consistently drive over 100,000 consumers/per month to our clients for seminars, educational workshops, webinars, and scheduled appointments. Learn more at LeadingResponse.com.

SOURCE LeadingResponse

Related Links

www.leadingresponse.com

