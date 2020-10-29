LeadingResponse Announces the Hiring of Chris Woods as Executive Vice President of Sales

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LeadingResponse, the national leader in client acquisition solutions for the professional services industry, announces it has hired Chris Woods as Executive Vice President of Sales. Chris will oversee national sales operations for LeadingResponse's financial, legal, elective medical, and senior living verticals and report directly to CEO Matthew Kearney.

Chris joins LeadingResponse from Pixability, where he was the Global Chief Revenue Officer leading global sales, customer success and business development for the organization. He has over 23 years of experience in driving revenue growth for world-class media and technology companies, including 7 years at Google where his last position was Head of U.K. Sales Strategy & Head of Global Industry Relations. In this role, Chris led a global team comprised of sales, marketing and corporate communications that focused on development of strategic partnerships with technology leaders to advance Google's global business priorities.

"Having Chris join our team is a recognition of LeadingResponse's continuing growth and enables us to expand and scale the markets we serve and continue to develop long-term relationships with our clients," Kearney said. "I previously worked with Chris at Screenvision. I know the extensive experience, dedication and passion Chris will bring to this role and look forward to see his impact on the organization."

"I'm excited about joining the LeadingResponse team. Throughout my career, I have been instrumental in creating high-performing sales cultures, which exceed revenue quotas every quarter. I look forward to collaborating with the incredible sales leadership here, leveraging my sales acumen and ability to identify new revenue opportunities while creating value through the premier client acquisition solutions offered by LeadingResponse," Chris said.

Before joining LeadingResponse, Chris was Global Chief Revenue Officer for Pixability, the leading YouTube ad platform for brand suitability and full-funnel performance. Before that, Chris held sales and business development leadership positions at various corporations, including advertising agency Allen & Gerritsen, Boston Bridge Partners, Google, Screenvision Media, and Sony.

He holds a bachelor's degree in Finance from Boston College and a master's in business administration, marketing, and management from the NYU Stern School of Business.

About LeadingResponse

LeadingResponse, the premier provider of client acquisition solutions for the financial, legal, elective medical and senior living markets, understands the consumer journey that leads to a meaningful engagement with our professional clients. LeadingResponse is uniquely qualified to help our clients grow and scale their organizations. Via our proven multi-channel solutions, online and offline, we consistently drive over 100,000 consumers/per month to our clients for scheduled appointments. Learn more at LeadingResponse.com.

SOURCE LeadingResponse

Related Links

www.leadingresponse.com

