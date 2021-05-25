LeadingResponse Announces the Hiring of Tim Nale as CTO to Accelerate Growth & Technology Innovation

TAMPA, Fla., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LeadingResponse, the national leader in customer acquisition solutions for the financial, legal, elective medical and senior living markets, announces it has hired Tim Nale as Chief Technology Officer, leading product design, engineering and technical innovation across the company. He will report directly to CEO Matthew Kearney.

"Tim will lead the future developments of our entire technology stack - our consumer acquisition systems, our consumer data platform and our client portal, Prospect Connect," said Kearney. "Leadership in technology, people, and data analytics is what drives our superior results, and with his extensive experience, clear focus and high energy, Tim is the perfect fit as our CTO."

"I am excited to join LeadingResponse during this pivotal time. They have established themselves as the leader in customer acquisition and are increasing their focus on technology and innovation. I am thrilled to add my expertise and leadership to the team," said Nale.

Tim joins LeadingResponse from Koozie Group, formerly BIC Graphics, where he was Chief Information Officer. Before joining Koozie Group, he held leadership positions at Boar's Head, Michelin, iProperty, NASA, and Rolls Royce Aircraft Engines. He holds bachelor's and master's degrees in engineering from Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology in Terre Haute, Indiana.

About LeadingResponse

LeadingResponse, the premier provider of customer acquisition solutions for the financial, legal, elective medical, and senior living markets, understands the consumer journey that leads to a meaningful engagement with our professional clients. LeadingResponse is uniquely qualified to help our clients grow and scale their organizations. Via our proven multi-channel solutions, online and offline, we consistently drive over 170,000 consumers/per month to our clients for scheduled appointments. Learn more at LeadingResponse.

SOURCE LeadingResponse

Related Links

www.leadingresponse.com

