LeadingResponse Grows and Strengthens Its Digital Marketing Capabilities With LeadRival Acquisition

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LeadingResponse, the nation's premier client acquisition solutions provider, has purchased LeadRival, a digital marketing agency in Southlake, Tex., expanding its online services and broadening its client base.

"I'm thrilled to welcome the LeadRival team to the LeadingResponse family," said Matthew Kearney, CEO of LeadingResponse. "It is a successful business highly compatible with ours. The additional scale it brings will enable us to build upon our technology platform, accelerate our growth and better serve our clients."

Kye Duncan, CEO of LeadRival, has joined the LeadingResponse senior management team and reports to Kearney. Robert Higgins, LeadRival shareholder and partner in Higgins and Associates, has been retained as an advisor.

"We've aligned ourselves with the leader in client acquisition services for a variety of industries," Duncan said. "All of us are excited about contributing to the company's continued growth and success."

"This acquisition by LeadingResponse is a fine example of how we partner with our management teams and invest in growth. Reinforcing success is good business for us," said Lloyd Metz, managing partner of ICV Partners, the New York-based private equity firm that has owned LeadingResponse since 2017.

"Acquiring LeadRival is another step in our evolution," Kearney said. "Together, with our investment in talent and technology and our commitment to client service, we're building an exciting future."

About LeadRival

Launched in 2001 as a traditional print advertising agency focusing on regional law firms, LeadRival evolved into a national digital marketing provider. The agency conducts and automates ad campaigns targeting people searching the Internet for help with injuries, disabilities and other legal issues; and directs them to websites it creates and maintains for attorney clients.

About LeadingResponse

Founded in 1995, LeadingResponse is the premier provider of online and offline client acquisition services for the financial, legal, estate planning, elective medical, senior living and home services industries. Our driving purpose is putting clients face-to-face with their ideal prospects, growing their customer base and increasing their revenue. LeadingResponse has been supported by ICV Partners, a New York and Atlanta-based private equity firm, since 2017. Learn more at LeadingResponse.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE LeadingResponse

