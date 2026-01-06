Live demo at LVCC North Hall Booth #9013 (INCHEON–IFEZ Pavilion) unifies real-time pharmaceutical supply chain tracking, AI-driven operational insights, blockchain integrity verification, and an expanded carbon credit workflow concept

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leadpoint System, a South Korea–based company specializing in AI and blockchain technologies, announced it will exhibit at CES 2026 (Jan. 6–9, 2026) at the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC), North Hall, Booth #9013, as part of the INCHEON–IFEZ Pavilion.

Leadpoint System to Showcase “BioTrack” at CES 2026, Delivering Verifiable AI to Complete Logistics Data “Track–Proof–Sustain”

Aligned with the CES 2026 theme "AI Innovation Hub – Workplace," Leadpoint System plans to accelerate global partnerships and business collaborations centered on BioTrack, its AI-powered intelligence platform for logistics and supply chain operations. Going beyond traditional monitoring, BioTrack continuously learns from field-generated operational data using AI, while anchoring the outcomes—and their underlying evidence—in a blockchain-based, verifiable "Proof" layer.

In logistics, "Data" alone is not enough—Proof and Action matter

BioTrack's direction is straightforward: what matters in logistics operations is not simply "having data," but whether the data is trusted (Proof) and can drive immediate execution (Action). BioTrack brings these requirements together through the convergence of AI and blockchain.

BioTrack's Core Values: TRACK • PROVE • SUPPORT • SUSTAIN

TRACK: Real-time, end-to-end visibility

BioTrack supports real-time visibility and end-to-end traceability required in regulated environments, including pharmaceutical distribution, enabling stakeholders to understand operations at a glance.

PROVE: "Prove" integrity and authenticity with blockchain

For AI insights to be meaningful, data reliability must be a given. BioTrack strengthens trust in traceability data with blockchain-based integrity, and introduces a shareable Proof structure that stakeholders can verify and rely on.

Leadpoint System's blockchain technology, Funet, was recognized as a CES 2025 Innovation Awards Honoree in the FinTech category, reinforcing BioTrack's Proof capabilities for use cases such as origin verification and anti-counterfeiting.

SUPPORT: Streamline operations with an AI chatbot

To shorten frontline workflows, BioTrack provides an AI chatbot designed for logistics and inventory operations. Users can retrieve key information through natural-language queries, reducing the burden of interpreting alerts and navigating complex screens.

SUSTAIN: Expand into a carbon credit workflow

BioTrack extends beyond logistics into carbon credit management and marketplace-connected workflows using transportation and operational data. Through a Measure–Record–Verify sequence, it positions ESG data generated in transportation processes as reliable, performance-grade records that can be organized and managed with confidence.

CES 2026 on-site demo highlights: an "AI Control Tower" experience

At Booth #9013, visitors can explore BioTrack through dashboard, web, and mobile app experiences, including:

AI operations dashboard: decision-support insights such as real-time KPIs, exception signals, and response prioritization

GPS map tracking: shipment-level location and route monitoring

AI-driven inventory management: demand/inventory insights and replenishment guidance

AI-driven risk management: anomaly detection, risk labeling, and recommended responses

Carbon credit management and marketplace concept: scenarios for transparent management and trading workflows for reduction-performance data

Core technology: Converged Intelligence combining IoT–AI–Blockchain

BioTrack integrates IoT data acquisition, AI analytics and monitoring, and a blockchain trust layer to deliver uninterrupted operational intelligence from production to delivery. AI accelerates and improves frontline decision-making, while blockchain locks the data and histories behind those decisions into a verifiable record.

"AI for Sustainable Logistics": Verified, auditable outcomes

Leadpoint System is expanding BioTrack beyond pharmaceuticals into sustainable logistics. Through pilot testing, the company is validating an approach that uses vehicle operation data to consolidate greenhouse-gas reduction outcomes into reliable, audit-ready datasets—supporting future carbon credit management and marketplace-connected workflows.

The company expects that blockchain-verifiable reduction-performance datasets can become a foundation for broader collaboration and new business opportunities across industries.

Outlook: Expanding into fintech, including RWA and stablecoin use cases

Leadpoint System views verified sustainability data as a durable base layer for larger innovation. As it advances BioTrack's sustainable logistics roadmap, the company is also exploring future pathways where trusted performance data could connect to Real World Asset (RWA) initiatives and stablecoin-based applications—broadening opportunities for cross-industry collaboration.

"CES is where global companies come to pursue practical innovation," said Kim Do-hyung, CEO of Leadpoint System. "BioTrack helps the field make faster and more accurate operational decisions with AI, while proving data integrity and outcome reliability through blockchain—demonstrating how sustainable logistics can connect to future opportunities in carbon credits. At CES 2026, we will actively explore new business opportunities and partnerships."

Meet Leadpoint System at CES 2026

Event: CES 2026 (Jan. 6–9, 2026)

Venue: LVCC North Hall

Booth: #9013 (INCHEON–IFEZ Pavilion)

About Leadpoint System

Founded in 2008, Leadpoint System develops AI- and blockchain-based solutions focused on trusted data, traceability, and enterprise-grade digital infrastructure—enabling innovation across regulated industries.

