leadPops Secures Spot on 2021 Inc. 5000 List

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- leadPops, a sales and marketing SaaS platform specializing in lead generation for mortgage, real estate, and insurance companies, has successfully secured two rankings on the Inc. 5000 list. leadPops placed 1,242nd in the nation across all categories and was recognized as the fourth fastest-growing software company in San Diego with 387% growth over the last 3 years.

"It's an honor to have made the 2021 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing companies in America. As #1,242, we are among many truly innovative companies. That also means we've got a lot of work to do to get into the Inc. 500," said Andrew Pawlak, CEO of leadPops.

"We're ready for that challenge and will continue to work hard every single day to help our mortgage, real estate, and insurance clients take back their leads. I want to extend a thank you to every leadPops team member and partner who has helped us grow and continue our mission every day. We're incredibly excited about what we're building for our current and future clients and the next phase of growth."

leadPops' simple and intuitive lead funnels, websites, and marketing systems empower clients to generate their own leads instead of buying them from a third-party vendor. The concept is quite simple - leads generated in-house through clients' customized funnels will always prove to be higher-quality than those found on tired lists that have been passed around from office to office.

With leadPops, clients create powerful, automated lead-generating systems that drive qualified leads directly to their site of choice. Fully customizable, plug-and-play funnels provide clients with the ability to draw leads right into their Customer Relationship Management software (CRM). ConversionPro lead generation websites offer conversion-optimized website services to make the most of online audiences, and in-house managed marketing services help to drive traffic to increase engagement across all active funnels and landing pages.

"We have seen a significant increase in clients wanting to own their own lead generation. The lack of understanding about how marketing works for these local business owners is a thing of the past. We have been lucky to work with so many eager clients and partners that are tired of paying for recycled leads. It has been an amazing journey to grow a team while disrupting the lead generation industry," said Rosa Romaine, COO of leadPops.

The Inc. 5000 list ranks the fastest-growing, privately held companies in the United States. Today, the list functions as a distinguished editorial award, a celebration of innovation, a network of entrepreneurial leaders, and an effective public relations showcase. The Inc. 5000 ranks companies by overall revenue growth over a three-year period, and all 5,000 honoree companies are individually profiled on Inc.com.

Please visit https://www.leadPops.com for more information.

About

leadPops helps mortgage, real estate, and insurance businesses increase the generation of qualified leads. From 2012-2017, leadPops was developing solutions for a couple of big clients in the real estate lead generation space. The instant the leadPops team fixed their conversion problems, both of those companies went from selling ads to selling leads.

leadPops was among the first to prove that driving traffic and clicks doesn't matter if you're not converting those clicks into qualified leads. Because clicks come and go... but good leads can become great clients.

