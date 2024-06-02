Leads Biolabs' Innovative Cancer Treatment LBL-024, an Anti-PDL1/4-1BB Bispecific Antibody Achieved Outstanding Phase II Results, Has Been Presented in Clinical Science Symposium at 2024 ASCO Annual Meeting.

NANJING, China, June 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The annual meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) commenced on May 31st, Showcasing groundbreaking cancer research from around the world. According to official information, over 7,000 abstracts were submitted this year. After rigorous evaluation by Scientific Program Committee and ASCO Leadership, LBL-024, a bispecific antibody independently developed by Leads Biolabs with global intellectual property rights, was selected for an oral presentation. Today, Dr. Panpan Zhang, the investigator of LBL-024, presented the outstanding clinical data during the Clinical Science Symposium-Building Novel Antibody-Based Approaches in Gastrointestinal Cancers.

This is a phase I/II first in human, open-label, multicenter, dose escalation/expansion study that evaluates the safety and efficacy of LBL-024 monotherapy in patients with advanced malignant tumors and neuroendocrine carcinoma. The study results demonstrated good safety profile and very promising antitumor effects as a monotherapy in patients with advanced malignant tumors, particularly extrapulmonary neuroendocrine carcinomas (EP-NEC) patients who failed at least one line of chemotherapy.

EP-NEC is a rare disease that typically occurs in the stomach, intestines, and pancreas. Most patients are diagnosed at a later stage when the cancer has already metastasized to other areas in the body. By then, the disease has progressed rapidly and the prognosis is extremely poor. No drug has been approved by the Regulatory Agencies for this lethal malignancy so far and the recommended treatment options for the advanced EP-NEC are very limited, especially for those who progress beyond first-line platinum-based chemotherapy. These underscore the urgency to develop novel therapeutic approaches.

According to results in the oral presentation, LBL-024 monotherapy showed good safety profile, especially mild liver toxicity in advanced solid tumors. The severity of AEs was mostly grade 1-2, no unexpected AEs were observed. At the dose of 15 mg/kg, ORR was 37.5% and DCR was 50.0% in 2nd line EP-NEC, and robust anti-tumor activities were observed in wide therapeutic dose range (0.8-15mg/kg) in EP-NEC. Median follow-up was 8.5 months, Median DoR was 5.3 months, mOS was not reached, 6-months OS rate of the overall, 2nd line, and ≥3rd line were 61.7%, 72.7% and 52.0%，respectively. 54.5% ORR in 22 patients with PD-L1 negative expression (CPS<1) were observed, which indicate patients can benefit from treatment with LBL-024 regardless of PD-L1 expression in tumor tissue.

The promising efficacy data of the LBL-024 monotherapy support continued development of LBL-024 in patients with EP-NEC. A single-arm pivotal study of LBL-024 monotherapy in EP-NEC was approved on April 30, 2024, which will help accelerate the listing process of LBL-024 (Click to view details). Currently, there are no 4-1BB-targeting drugs available both domestically and internationally. LBL-024 has First-in-Class potential and is expected to become the first approved standard treatment for EP-NEC after progression on second-line therapy, offering a more effective treatment option and providing hope for survival to patients with advanced EP-NEC.

Dr. Charles Cai, Chief Medical Officer of Leads Biolabs, said "ASCO has very strict selection criteria, and abstracts selected for oral presentation must be among the most representative studies in the field of cancer that are significant for patient treatment. Leads Biolabs adopted a differentiated, innovative, and efficient development strategy in the clinical development of LBL-024. In patients with advanced malignant tumors, particularly EP-NEC patients who failed at least one line of chemotherapy, LBL-024 has demonstrated good safety and strong efficacy signals and was recently approved to conduct an accelerated development of single-arm pivotal clinical study by China Regulatory Authority, CDE."

Dr. Xiaoqiang Kang, founder, chairman and CEO of Leads Biolabs, said" Leads Biolabs has always been committed to differentiated innovation, encompassing the development of new targets, the design of drug molecules, and clinical development strategies. From the very beginning of the project, we evaluate whether our technology and products are scientifically sound, whether they can overcome obstacles and challenges of current products, and whether they can bring better therapeutic benefits. It is this persistence that ensures our products have potential advantages, enabling them to stand out from numerous competitors. These innovative achievements, in turn, have verified the feasibility of our R&D strategy. In the future, Leads Biolabs will continue to focus on unmet medical need, persist in innovation, and look forward to innovative drugs with clinical value bringing benefits to patients as soon as possible."

About LBL-024

LBL-024 is a uniquely designed bispecific antibody composed of an anti-Programmed Cell Death Ligand-1 (PD-L1) and an anti-4-1BB (CD137) antibody. It binds to PD-L1 with high affinity, blocks the immunosuppressive pathway of tumor cells by targeting PD-L1 and effectively localizes 4-1BB co-stimulation to the tumor microenvironment. This activation of T cells exerts a powerful immune response, resulting in a potentially stronger antitumor effect than anti-PD-1/PD-L1 monoclonal antibodies alone.

About Leads Biolabs

Nanjing Leads Biolabs Co., Ltd. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company founded in Nanjing by a team of senior U.S.-trained antibody drug developers. Since 2014, Leads Biolabs has been dedicated to the discovery and development of novel antibody drugs with independent intellectual property rights for the treatment of oncology and other major diseases of high unmet medical needs, particularly the challenges in cancer immunotherapy. Our extensive R&D pipeline consist of more than twenty novel tumor immunotherapy, autoimmunity and ADC molecules based on monoclonal and bispecific antibody technology platforms. Leads Biolabs is committed to providing safe, effective, accessible, and affordable new drugs to address the unmet needs of patients around the world.

