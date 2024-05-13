Leads Biolabs is Proud to Announce its Participation in the 2024 ASCO Annual Meeting with One Oral Presentation and Two Posters.

NANJING, China, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2024 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting will be held in Chicago from May 31 to June 4, 2024. As the largest and most academically prestigious international oncology conference in the world, the ASCO Annual Meeting gathers the latest and most cutting-edge research findings in the field of oncology. Leads Biolabs will present the exciting clinical data on its four innovative clinical programs at the ASCO meeting. These presentations will include one oral presentation, two posters, and one online publication, showcasing advancements in various cancer indications such as nasopharyngeal cancer (NPC), extrapulmonary neuroendocrine carcinoma (EP-NEC), hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), and renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

Oral Presentation：A novel and uniquely designed bispecific antibody (LBL-024) against PD-L1 and 4-1BB in patients with advanced malignant tumors and neuroendocrine carcinoma: A report of safety and robust efficacy of LBL-024 monotherapy in phase Ⅰ/Ⅱ first in human, open-label, multicenter, dose escalation/expansion Study

Date and Time：2024.06.02 4:30 PM-6:00 PM CDT

Abstract Number：4010

LBL-024, a bispecific antibody composed of an anti-Programmed Cell Death Ligand-1 (PD-L1) and an anti-4-1BB (CD137) antibody. LBL-024 blocks the immunosuppressive pathway of tumor cells by targeting PD-L1 and effectively localizes 4-1BB co-stimulation to the tumor microenvironment, to improve the anti-tumor immune response.

LBL-024 received IND approvals from FDA and NMPA on July 30, 2021 and September 9, 2021 respectively to conduct phase Ⅰ/Ⅱ clinical research. Subsequently, the therapy has achieved outstanding results. On April 30, 2024, it received approval from China's Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE) of the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) to conduct a single-arm pivotal study for registration and market authorization. According to the results in the oral presentation, LBL-024 demonstrated good safety profile and very promising antitumor effects in patients with advanced malignant tumors, particularly extrapulmonary neuroendocrine carcinomas (EP-NEC) patients who failed at least one line of chemotherapy. Notably, the efficacy observed in EP-NEC surpassed historic reports with immunotherapy and chemotherapy. The extremely robust efficacy and good safety profiles support the advancement to a pivotal study to accelerate the development of LBL-024 in EP-NEC, a deadly disease of high unmet medical need.

Poster：Anti-LAG-3 antibody LBL-007 in combination with anti-PD-1 antibody Tislelizumab with or without chemotherapy, in patients with advanced nasopharyngeal cancer and other malignant tumors A phase Ⅰb/Ⅱ dose escalation/expansion Study

Date and Time：2024.06.02 9:00 AM-12:00 PM CDT

Abstract Number：6033

LBL-007 is a fully humanized monoclonal antibody against Lymphocyte Activation Gene-3 (LAG-3). By specifically binding to human LAG-3, it relieves the inhibitory effect of LAG-3 on T cells, restores the immune function, and inhibits tumor growth.

Dual inhibition of programmed cell death receptor-1 (PD-1) and LAG-3 is expected to synergistically increase immune response against tumor growth while chemotherapy can enhance the efficacy of immunotherapy through various mechanisms. This phase Ⅰb/Ⅱ study indicates that the combination of LBL-007 and tislelizumab is well-tolerated in patients with advanced malignant tumors. Additionally, the combination of LBL-007, tislelizumab, and gemcitabine and cisplatin had demonstrated a good safety profile and robust antitumor activity in previously untreated and advanced NPC patients. These promising clinical data support a pivotal study to evaluate the combination of LBL-007, tislelizumab, and gemcitabine and cisplatin for the treatment of NPC.

Poster：Anti-PD-1/TGF-βRII Bispecific Antibody Fusion Protein LBL-015 in patients with advanced malignant tumors：A phase Ⅰ, first-in-human, open-label, multicenter, dose-escalation Study

Date and Time：2024.06.01 9:00 AM-12:00 PM CDT

Abstract Number：2592

LBL-015 is a bifunctional antibody fusion protein targeting PD-1 and Transforming Growth Factor Beta Receptor 2 (TGF-βR2). LBL-015 blocks both PD-1/PD-L1 and TGF-β/TGF-βR2 signaling pathways to reverse immunosuppression and boost immune responses. In addition, LBL-015 can boost immune cell response and inhibit tumor metastasis by blocking TGF-β in the tumor microenvironment. In a Phase 1 clinical study, LBL-015 has demonstrated a good safety profile and encouraging preliminary efficacy signals in patients with advanced solid tumors.

Online Publication：Anti-TNFR2 monoclonal antibody LBL-019 in patients with advanced malignant tumors: A phase Ⅰ, first-in-human, open-label, multicenter, dose escalation Study

Date and Time：2024.05.23 5:00 PM EDT

Abstract Number：e14580

LBL-019 is a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody against Tumor Necrosis Factor Receptor 2 (TNFR2). LBL-019 binds specifically to TNFR2 with high affinity and co-stimulates TNFR2 in an Fc crosslinking-dependent manner. This leads to the activation of NF-κB signaling, T cell activation and expansion, thereby promoting antitumor immunity. The data from the Phase 1 study indicate that LBL-019 is well tolerable and has demonstrated preliminary efficacy in patients with advanced malignant tumors.

Dr. Charles Cai, Chief Medical Officer of Leads Biolabs, said "Leads Biolabs will be presenting four clinical projects at 2024 ASCO. Among them, the efficacy of LBL-024 is significantly higher than the historic reports with immunotherapy and chemotherapy, providing tremendous support for the approval and accelerated development of our pivotal study. The encouraging efficacy and safety profile of LBL-007 is impressive, which is conducive to advancing the pivotal study of LBL-007 in combination with tislelizumab, gemcitabine and cisplatin for NPC. We have adopted a differentiated, innovative, and efficient clinical development strategy, aiming to bring more effective therapies to market sooner. This is a manifestation of Leads Biolabs' unwavering commitment to addressing patient needs and delivering clinical value, aligning with the company's mission of 'care for life'."

