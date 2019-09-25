LeadsBridge Joins the LinkedIn Marketing Partner Program

MIAMI, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, LeadsBridge announces that it joins the LinkedIn Marketing Partner Program. LinkedIn is the world's largest professional network, with more than 645 million members in more than 200 countries. The LeadsBridge integration with LinkedIn Marketing Solutions allows marketers to connect and sync over 370 CRMs and email software with LinkedIn Matched Audience and Lead Gen Forms.

LinkedIn Lead Gen Forms are a native ad solution designed to generate quality leads with pre-filled forms on LinkedIn. LinkedIn Matched Audiences is a set of targeting capabilities to reach the right audience with relevant content by combining LinkedIn's powerful database with the user's own first-party data.

The LeadsBridge integration with LinkedIn Marketing Solutions will allow LeadsBridge clients to enhance their marketing campaigns by improving return on ad spend. It will also allow them to leverage the information present in their CRM for more data-driven marketing strategies.

Features and benefits of the new integration include:

Keeping high-volume CRM segments automatically synced

Improving the Return On Ad Spend by re-targeting High Lifetime Value customers

Sending immediate welcome emails and SMS campaigns

Tailor-made CRM integrations on request for specific needs

And more.

"We are very proud of this release - it's one our customers have long asked for," says Stefan Des, CEO at LeadsBridge. "It is a milestone achievement for the growth of our company."

The new integrations will be available starting Sept. 25, 2019, at $29/mo. For more information, visit www.leadsbridge.com.

