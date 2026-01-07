Leadshine's Dexterous Hands and Frameless Motors Shine at CES 2026

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2026), a global technology extravaganza, is being held in Las Vegas, USA. Leadshine, a leading company with many years of experience in motion control, made its debut at CES - booth 8963 in the North Hall of LVCC. Embodying the strength of a ''full-stack solution provider for humanoid robot core components,'' Leadshine showcased its complete product family of core components, including frameless mottors, integrated joints, dexterous hands, coreless motors etc, attracting significant attention from global industry partners, investors, and technology enthusiasts.

Leadshine Booth: North Hall 8963 Dexterous Hand Grip Force Sensing Demo

Based on its deep understanding and forward-looking planning of motion control technologies, Leadshine has keenly seized the historic opportunity of the accelerated industrialization of humanoid robots and has extended its strategic focus to this field, which represents the commanding heights of future technology.

At this CES, Leadshine showcased its full range of products designed to address pain points in the core joints and actuators of humanoid robots, marking its ability to supply key components and modular parts on a large scale.

Full-Stack Product Matrix Unveiled, Demonstrating Core Component Strengths

High Power Density Frameless Motors: The FM series frameless motors, with their high power density and low cogging torque, enable lightweight and integrated designs. Taking the FM2-8513 as an example, it achieves a peak torque of 7Nm while weighing only 326g, resulting in a torque density as high as 21.5Nm/kg. Compared to a leading international competitor's product of similar size (torque density 12.6Nm/kg), our torque density is approximately 70% higher.

Modular Joint Solutions: The HJ2 series harmonic gear actuators and HP2 series planetary gear actuators integrate motors, reducers, encoders, and brakes, achieving a unity of high precision, high rigidity, and high reliability, significantly simplifying the design and assembly process of the robot body. The HL2 series linear modules demonstrate high precision and stability in linear motion scenarios such as pushing, pulling, lifting, and placing, expanding the robot's operational range and capability boundaries.

Dexterous Hands: The popular DH116 series dexterous hands and the enhanced DH116P series were undoubtedly the stars of the exhibition. They integrate multi-dimensional force sensing and adaptive grasping algorithms, simulate the structure of the human hand, have multiple degrees of freedom, and can achieve precise grasping and fine manipulation, which is key to the integration of robots into human life and work environments.

Dynamic Demos Ignite the Event, Previewing Future Interaction Scenarios

Dexterous Hands Finger Dance: Multiple DH116 series dexterous hands, under program control, performed synchronized, complex, fluid, and rhythmic finger dances. The flexibility, coordination, and precision of their joint movements are breathtaking, directly demonstrating the product's superior motion control performance.

Dexterous Hand Grip Force Sensing Demo: The dexterous hands exhibited sensitive perception of grasping force, highlighting the product's advantage in force feedback control. This "combination of rigidity and flexibility" fully demonstrates its technological breakthroughs in force control and tactile feedback, which is an important guarantee for robots to achieve safe and precise operation.

Capitalizing on the Rapid Growth of Humanoid Robots, Leadshine is Seizing a Leading Position in the Global Supply Chain

During the exhibition, Leadshine's booth hosted numerous robot manufactures, research institutions, and industry partners from North America, Europe, Asia, and other regions. Many robot manufacturers stated that the complete solutions provided by Leadshine, ranging from motors and joint modules to dexterous hands, offer strong product performance and faster customization capabilities, effectively reducing the R&D threshold and manufacturing costs of humanoid robots and accelerating their commercialization.

Looking ahead, as artificial intelligence and sensing technologies continue to converge, humanoid robots are striding towards broader application scenarios. Leadshine states that it will continue to deepen innovative R&D in the humanoid robot field, and work hand-in-hand with global partners to jointly promote the empowerment of various industries by intelligent robot technology, creating a smarter and better future.

About Leadshine

Founded in 1997 by Dr. Warren Li, a MIT PhD graduate. China Leadshine Technology Co., Ltd. is a leading technology company dedicated to designing, manufacturing, and marketing affordable high performance motion control products and humanoid robot core components. Besides the products displayed on CES show, Leadshine's automation products include stepper and closed loop stepper system, servo system, motion controllers, and motion PLCs. To learn more, please visit https://www.leadshine.com/

