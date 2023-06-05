Leadspace Launches Revenue Radar; "The Google Maps" for Revenue Generation

Alteryx & Tableau CRO veteran Scott Jones joins as Exec Chair; Marge Breya moves up to President; David Gai becomes COO

AUSTIN, Texas, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at the Forrester B2B Summit, Leadspace , the leading B2B revenue automation company, announced Revenue Radar. Revenue Radar is the industry's first revenue navigation system to use multi-signal AI targeting to map the fastest route to revenue. Sales and marketing teams can now minimize spend and maximize revenue by proactively targeting the accounts and people with the highest likelihood to buy. LeadspaceTM also appointed Scott Jones, Marge Breya and David Gai as its new executive team to accelerate innovation and seize category leadership. The moves are intended to fuel the company's next stage of growth in revenue automation, one of the hottest revenue AI markets.

Marge Breya, President of Leadspace (in left), and Erel Margalit, Chairman of JVP and Leadspace (in right), (Photographer: Shahar Azran)

"We are delighted to welcome Scott Jones as our executive chairman, Marge Breya as our new president, and David Gai as COO," said Erel Margalit, Chairman of JVP and Leadspace. "As veterans in the AI/BI space, this team of experts are in a truly great position to spearhead the Leadspace Drive platform and revolutionize the world of revenue generation from an art to a science. Leadspace identifies your most relevant customers, the profile of the people that can buy your product and the buying team around them. Its revenue AI produces the best roadmap to reach your next quarter, or next year's revenue growth. It's all about targeting the relevant customers and the relevant people in the right organizations."

Revenue Radar. The quickest route to Revenue.

"More than 5 million sales people and $25B of marketing programs are aimed at driving B2B revenue – and they need a map," stated Marge Breya, President of Leadspace. "Google Maps revolutionized the way we travel efficiently every day. Revenue Radar and our four-signal AI targeting is the revenue navigation system that will change the game in revenue generation."

Revenue RadarTM applies four-signal AI targeting to narrow the target by focusing on companies with a 2X, 6X or even 12X chance of closing. As a result, sales and marketing teams understand exactly which accounts are likely to buy their product, who are the best contacts within those accounts, and who is showing interest and timing this week or month. While basic or advanced profiling tools populate profiles with various types of firmographics and technographics such as company revenue, size, industry, sub-industry, region ownership, website and installed base technologies, Revenue Radar analyzes them as buying signals to generate algorithmic insights so sales and marketing can focus on closeable business. Available in the Leadspace Studio or integrated into popular CRM systems like Salesforce and Marketo, Revenue Radar makes campaign targeting easy with buying propensity, intent, persona and engagement signals.

The Leadspace Drive Platform takes revenue operations across sales and marketing to the next level by determining which buying centers, accounts and people to focus on based on likelihood to buy. As a result, Sales operational teams can create equitable territories and account plans based on TAM (Total Addressable Market) opportunity profiling. Marketing teams can create intelligent ABM campaign segments tuned by territory and activated across the most popular digital platforms. HG Insights cites that, "Companies that purchased AI-assisted sales tools to improve their customer experience—and their revenue operations—saw the greatest new revenue lift, while slow adopters suffered as a result."

The New Executive Team of Revenue Experts

The Leadspace executive team are each recognized leaders in every aspect of revenue – from sales to marketing to services.

Scott Jones joins the Leadspace board of directors as the company's Executive Chairman. Scott has more than 25 years of experience in building and managing global go-to-market teams in the enterprise software and marketing services industries from early stage and high-growth, to market-leading, public companies. Scott is formerly the CEO of Incorta, a unified data and analytics company. He also served as President and Chief Revenue Officer for automated analytics company Alteryx, a company he joined prior to its IPO. Scott helped build and scale Alteryx from $75M in revenue to more than $450M over four years and the customer base from 2,500 to more than 6,000 companies.

has been named President of Leadspace. joined Leadspace in 2021 and most recently served as the company's Chief Operating Officer. Marge is an eight-time Chief Marketing Officer and recognized category creator who has held executive leadership positions at leading technology companies including Sun Microsystems, HP and SAP. She is a 20-year operating officer of public and private technology and companies and a 15-year board member. David Gai has been named Chief Operating Officer of Leadspace. David joined Leadspace in 2022 as the company's Chief Experience Officer. David is an expert in customer operations. He brings more than thirty years of executive leadership in high-tech customer and field operations. His experience spans startup, turnaround and rapid change environments. He has held executive customer operations roles at CentralSquare Technologies, BMC Software, JDA Software, BEA Systems and Hewlett Packard.

See us at the Forrester B2B Summit

Leadspace is a sponsor of the Forrester B2B Summit and can be found at booth 414 for a demo of Revenue Radar. The company is presenting a case study on how the Informatica team harnessed Leadspace Revenue Radar in their state-of-the-art marketing engine to drive 50% of net-new pipeline at 2:50pm in Room17A on Monday, June 5 at the Austin Convention Center.

About Leadspace

Leadspace takes the guesswork out of B2B revenue for companies like Microsoft, Salesforce and Gong by targeting the fewest number of companies with the highest odds of closeable business. The Leadspace Drive PlatformTM is fueled by the best B2B profiles in the industry -- more than 200M companies and 600M people. Revenue RadarTM applies four-signal AI targeting to narrow the target by focusing on companies with a 2X, 6X or even 12X chance of closing. More than 25 thousand sales and marketing professionals use the Drive platform to build and operationalize their total addressable market (TAM), identify their ideal customer profile (ICP) and optimize their campaigns with fit, intent and persona models. Sales and marketing teams use Leadspace to give them a competitive edge so they know who their best customers are, understand their whitespace opportunities, and can dramatically improve the effectiveness of their sales and marketing programs. To learn more, please visit www.leadspace.com, connect with us on LinkedIn , Facebook and follow us on Twitter .

