Leadstar Media AB: Huge Support for Sports Betting Among Americans, According to New Survey

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Most Americans are in favor of legal online sports betting, according to a new survey made by UnitedGamblers.com. 47.2% were positive to legalization, while only 15.6% were opposed. 35% remained undecided. When asked if taxes from sports betting would go to public services, only 7.2% opposed legalization.

- These numbers might seem shocking, but they represent a growing interest in a legal, sound sports betting environment that is great for all parties, says Jacob Ljunggren, Product Director at Leadstar Media and one of the persons behind the survey.

In 2018, the US supreme court overturned the federal ban on sports betting (PASPA) and let each state legislate on their own. So far 17 states and D.C have legalized sports betting in one form or another, and 18 more are expecting action from proposed bills on the table.

In the past, many Americans have placed their online bets with off-shore operators. By lifting the federal ban, American bets are kept within the nation's borders.

- The legalization of online sports betting in America will become a game-changer, and the demand is bigger than ever. Building it on a strong legal foundation is crucial, and I am glad that we are seeing an increased number of states taking measures to give the people what they want, says Jacob.

Support for betting taxes going to public services

In Colorado, the bill legalizing sports betting passed after strong support from the community, after it was communicated that part of the taxes would go toward the state's water management plan.

In the survey, respondents who were opposed or undecided were asked if they would change their mind if taxes from the industry would go to public services, such as the Colorado example. 32.81%, or 1 in 3, in that case, changed their mind to being pro-legalization.

- The Colorado example is something that politicians campaigning for legal sports betting in their states should try to replicate. Combining safe sports betting with huge benefits for the public services sounds like a win-win, says Jacob.

About UnitedGamblers

UnitedGamblers is the one-stop-shop for every American looking for information on online gambling and sports betting in the US. The website offers everything from legal questions on a state-by-state basis to the latest news and information on available sportsbooks.

Leadstar Media AB

info@leadstarmedia.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

SOURCE Leadstar Media AB