Leadstar Media expands U.S presence after securing license in Virginia

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lead generation company Leadstar Media has been granted an affiliate license to operate in the state of Virginia.

Leadstar Media has successfully obtained vendor registration status in the old Dominion, and has already launched four websites focusing on online sports betting in preparation for their U.S expansion. In addition to Virginia, the company can legally operate in states such as New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Colorado, amongst others.

In 2021, the company has put significant effort into their U.S expansion by building up a strong team and developing new and existing products for the market. Following the lift of the federal ban on sports betting in 2018, the USA is set to become one of, if not the, biggest online gambling markets in the world. As the market grows and more states introduce online gambling initiatives, this growth also becomes more important for Leadstar Media.

Eskil Kvarnström, CEO at Leadstar Media, comments:

"I'm happy to announce our entry into Virginia, the sixth U.S state where we are fully licensed. The United States has been a focus market for Leadstar Media during the past year and it's very satisfying to close out 2021 by acquiring yet another license. We are looking to assert ourselves as the top sportsbook comparison affiliate in Virginia during next year and our US facing products are well prepared for expansion into additional states as we go into 2022."

Leadstar Media's US products will compare legal sportsbooks in Virginia and recommend the best ones to users. Information about things such as bonuses, payment methods and legality can be found on their sites, which includes Unitedgamblers.com, Sportsbooksonline.com, Bookiesbonuses.com/us, and Bettingscanner.com.

The US will remain a strong focus for the company in 2022 and beyond as more states legalize online sports betting and casino. In addition, Leadstar Media is set to acquire licenses in further states that are already regulated.

