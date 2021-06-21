Leadstar Media granted license to enter Colorado

STOCKHOLM, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sports betting affiliate company Leadstar Media today announced it has acquired a Vendor Minor sports betting license in the Centennial State. Colorado becomes the sixth state in which the company has been approved to operate.

Online sports betting in the US has grown at a rapid pace since the federal ban was removed. Colorado first launched online sports betting in May 2019 and is one of the least restrictive states. The state doesn't require in-person registration which is important for Leadstar Media's business model.

"I'm happy to announce that we've been granted a license to operate in Colorado. The US is a very exciting market for the online sports betting industry and we can see it becoming one of our most important markets in the future. Colorado specifically has a huge sports interest and is home to several big league teams as well as popular college teams. In addition, it's a state where you don't need to register at a physical location, but can do it all online which makes it a really good state for our business model," says Eskil Kvarnström, CEO, Leadstar Media.

The necessary license was handed out by the Colorado Division of Gaming and allows the company to partner up with operators active in the state. Currently, Leadstar Media has three products targeting the US market, Unitedgamblers.com, Bettingscanner.com, and Sportsbooksonline.com which will be their first sites to showcase legal online sportsbooks to Coloradans.

"Colorado is the sixth state we enter following New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Indiana, Iowa, and Illinois. Through our products, we will offer the people of Colorado the very best options for online sports betting - all licensed and legal. Entering Colorado follows Leadstar Media's expansion plan and broader vision of becoming the leading sports betting affiliate," concludes Kvarnström.

Leadstar Media sees the USA as one of their most important markets in the future and recently announced that their flagship product Bookiesbonuses.com is soon to be launched in the US. In addition, the company has already applied for a further license in Tennessee, while Virginia, West Virginia, and Michigan are the next states in line.

