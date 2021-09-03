Leadstar Media granted license to operate in Tennessee

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tennessee becomes the seventh state in the US where Leadstar Media is actively offering its products. Being granted an additional license accelerates Leadstar Media's strategy to strengthen its position within the US sports betting market. The state does not have any retail sportsbooks, only mobile and online wagering are legal and regulated in Tennessee.

Eskil Kvarnström, CEO Leadstar Media, said: "We are excited to start offering our products to the people of Tennessee. Our goal is to operate in every state that is regulated and this is another step in our journey to create the best products and become leaders in the growing US online betting market."



Tennessee is the 16th largest state by population in the US and the home of two major league sports teams. The newly acquired license means that Leadstar Media can be up and running in the Volunteer State in time for the start of the 2021 NFL season.

"American football is by far the most wagered on sports in the US, so being granted access to Tennessee ahead of the upcoming NFL season is positive. We recently expanded our US operations further with a new website and our products are already well-positioned and we are ready to start driving traffic to our partners," says Kvarnström



Leadstar Media's fourth US-facing product Bookiesbonuses.com/us was launched in August 2021 and primarily focuses on comparing US sportsbooks and betting bonuses. Bookies Bonuses gives Leadstar Media an even stronger position in the bonus vertical and allows the company to gain more market share throughout the US.



