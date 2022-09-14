Leadstar Media Launches Betting Bonus Comparison Site in Nigeria

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global igaming affiliate giants, Leadstar Media have expanded their presence in the Nigerian market with the launch of Betting Bonus Nigeria, a bonus comparison site for Nigerian players

The Sweden-based company now has two products in the country, following the launch of MyBettingSites.com in 2020. Over the last ten years, Leadstar Media has become one of the biggest betting affiliate brands in the world, covering over 30 countries across the globe.

Betting Bonus Nigeria is the latest in the series of bonus comparing sites in the bonus vertical of the company, joining sister sites in the United States, India and the Netherlands.

The new website is focused on comparing betting bonuses offered by betting sites operating in the Nigerian online sports betting market, with a view to simplifying the process of choosing a bonus offer.

Additionally, users will have information such as the terms and conditions, wagering requirements, bonus validity period and how to claim the various betting bonuses at their fingertips.

With the number of bookmakers offering different types of bonuses increasing consistently, Leadstar Media deemed it fit to introduce a free betting bonus comparison site dedicated to the Nigerian market.

Jacob Ljunggren, Leadstar Media Product Director, is confident that the website will provide immense value to Nigerian players.

"We are excited about the launch of Betting Bonus Nigeria. The idea of the website was conceived with Nigerian punters in mind," Ljunggren said.

"There has been a consistent surge in the number of sports betting sites offering welcome bonuses to players in Nigeria and we feel the need to provide a high quality bonus comparison site to assist players in choosing a betting bonus that suits their needs."

"By using the website, our users will enjoy unbiased review of welcome bonus offers and promotions of bookies in one of Africa's largest igaming markets," Ljunggren added.

Editor-In-Chief of Betting Bonus Nigeria, Ayo Adesanya, spoke of his excitement at the launch of the site, and assured Nigerian bettors that they can count on the site for the very best bonus offers in the Nigerian market.

"We are going to provide helpful content to help our users choose the best bonus available in the market."

Adesanya, who has over a decade of betting experience in Nigeria, explained that the site will put the needs of Nigerians on the front-burner, helping to provide answers to every query they may have about betting bonuses in Nigeria.

The editor assured that Betting Bonus Nigeria will be updated regularly with up to date information about offers and promotions, as well as changes in the already existing offers.

